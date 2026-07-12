I Tried And Ranked 8 Burger King Sides

Burger King's tacos are made with seasoned beef, American cheese, lettuce, taco sauce (which tastes more like sweet barbecue sauce), and a tortilla shell. I live in San Diego, so I'd probably never go to Burger King for crispy tacos. And after trying them, I don't think I'd ever buy them again, which is why they're in last. They weren't particularly bad, but nothing stands out enough to justify another purchase.

The crispy taco tortilla shell is surprisingly good, and looks genuinely fried (not like a stale, pre-made shell from the grocery store). There's some personality and lumpiness, and it's not quite as uniform as a factory-made appearance, but I could be wrong. Between that, and perhaps the beef itself, there was a lot of oiliness dripping onto my hand and down my arm — plus a pool of oil in the taco bag that made them even more prone to cracking.

The beef is kind of a nondescript, like plain beef mush, if you will. After browsing the ingredients, I found it's made with beef and textured soy flour, so it doesn't have the heartiness and mouthfeel of standard 100% ground beef. Some people love these tacos, so don't take this side's ranking personally. But some of the upcoming sides are a little more interesting or unique enough to Burger King to lure someone into purchasing them from the fast-food restaurant chain.