The Worst Burger King Chicken Item Had Its Own Cult Following

Burger King may be the home of the Whopper, but the chain has a diverse menu of chicken items, too. Chicken sandwiches and chicken wraps are par for the course at national burger chains. However, Burger King stands out with some more unique chicken creations. Unfortunately the worst Burger King chicken item is a unique creation gone wrong — chicken fries.

When we sampled 10 chicken items at Burger King, the chicken fries were by far the worst. Once a widely acclaimed side with a cult following, the chicken fries were discontinued for years but debuted again in 2014 due to popular demand. Even Tasting Table staff deemed them an iconic fast food item they'd love to try again for the first time. Well, we tried them for the first and last time because their taste and texture is not something we'd want to give a second chance. Our reviewer found the chicken fries completely tasteless and so dried out that they were almost hard, leading us to believe that they'd been sitting in a warming drawer for way longer than is acceptable. To add insult to injury, the price tag was much too high for our liking at over a dollar per fry for 4 pieces and almost a dollar per fry for 8 pieces. The more you buy, the better the deal, but with the way these bland, dry chicken fries taste, we'd rather not waste money on them.