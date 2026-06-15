The Worst Burger King Chicken Item Had Its Own Cult Following
Burger King may be the home of the Whopper, but the chain has a diverse menu of chicken items, too. Chicken sandwiches and chicken wraps are par for the course at national burger chains. However, Burger King stands out with some more unique chicken creations. Unfortunately the worst Burger King chicken item is a unique creation gone wrong — chicken fries.
When we sampled 10 chicken items at Burger King, the chicken fries were by far the worst. Once a widely acclaimed side with a cult following, the chicken fries were discontinued for years but debuted again in 2014 due to popular demand. Even Tasting Table staff deemed them an iconic fast food item they'd love to try again for the first time. Well, we tried them for the first and last time because their taste and texture is not something we'd want to give a second chance. Our reviewer found the chicken fries completely tasteless and so dried out that they were almost hard, leading us to believe that they'd been sitting in a warming drawer for way longer than is acceptable. To add insult to injury, the price tag was much too high for our liking at over a dollar per fry for 4 pieces and almost a dollar per fry for 8 pieces. The more you buy, the better the deal, but with the way these bland, dry chicken fries taste, we'd rather not waste money on them.
Customers are no longer a part of the cult following for BK's chicken fries
Burger King customers are as disappointed with the chicken fries as we were, declaring that they're certainly not the iconic menu item they used to be. Where we thought they were dried out and hard, a customer on Reddit said they "stopped ordering them as they are always served lukewarm and mushy." To that effect, a Burger King employee on Reddit said, "They don't last long even though we can keep them in the warmer for 40 or 60 minutes, I can't remember. They start getting soft about 5 minutes in, then they start drying out around 15 minutes."
Of course, any fried food is best hot and fresh out of the fryer, as the grease content in fried chicken will eventually soften a once crispy, crunchy exterior. But customers also complained about their flavor. "[They're] only good when hot and even then they just taste like hot, peppery sticks. They used to be delicious but got tweaked and watered down," says a Redditor. Yet another customer says they taste "like overly salted cardboard." Whether it's peppery or salty, one thing the fries don't taste like is fried chicken. While you might be able to salvage their hard, dried out texture and bland flavor with some sauces, we weren't too fond of Burger King's dipping sauces, either. Burger King's Ranch and Zesty sauces were both in the bottom half of our ranking of fast food dipping sauces.