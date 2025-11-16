Score Fresh Burger King Fries Every Time With A Simple Ordering Trick
There's nothing sadder than a box of soggy, cold fries, especially when you pick them up from a fan-favorite fast food chain like Burger King. Unfortunately, it can be quite a common experience, especially if you order at quieter times when the batch-made sides have been sitting around for a while. However, there is one hack you can try out to get your hands on the freshest, crispiest french fries: Order them without salt.
You might have already heard about this trick by now, but it apparently works at a lot more restaurants than you might have thought. Some former Burger King employees have shared online that the staff are required to cook new fries when someone orders them without salt, and it's actually a common occurrence. There might be a bit of wait, and you want to make sure you salt the fries yourself quickly while they're hot, but it's an easy way to make sure your Burger King fries are fresh. To complete the meal, you can actually get a free Burger King burger by displaying an old receipt. However, while the burger hack is printed in black and white, the fries one might not always work, and it can be a lot of extra work for the staff.
Politely ask for fresh fries if the Burger King is quiet
Some restaurants require the fry warmer to be cleaned out when someone asks for unsalted fries, and the staff will probably have to wash the scoops too. A few Burger King employees have vented online about customers trying to order fresh fries, with a common complaint being that people get impatient when they have to wait. It's also frustrating when they do all of that extra work just to see someone salt their own fries after receiving them.
Because of this, there are rumors that some fast food workers will refry the already-cooked food if someone asks for it to be unsalted, or just keep an unsalted batch on standby all day. However, many others say they don't mind, as long as the customer knows there will be a wait and doesn't ask at a busy time.
If you don't have any luck with the unsalted hack, you could try heading to another Burger King at a quiet time and politely asking for fresh ones. A lot of people will be happy to oblige, especially if you're nice about it, and it's probably the easiest way to upgrade your fast food fries. Another tip is to go to the restaurant at peak hours when the food is being cooked constantly. It might help you stay in the good books with the staff, which will be helpful the next time that craving for the best fast food fries hits.