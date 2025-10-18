Get A Free Burger King Burger By Doing This One Thing
A good fast food hack allows you to customize or tweak an item (or order off a secret fast food restaurant menu) so you can get exactly what you want. However, some fast food chain tips and tricks aren't hacks, but can still save you money or elevate your dining experience. For instance, Burger King rewards customers with a free Whopper Sandwich, Original Chicken Sandwich, or Croissan'wich Sandwich for doing just one simple thing.
The next time you dine at Burger King, hold on to your receipt. The back of the receipt directs you to a website where you can complete a brief survey in exchange for a validation code. That code can be redeemed at any participating Burger King restaurant for a free sandwich. The catch? You only have 48 hours from the date of your restaurant visit the website and fill out the survey. While this isn't one of the 15 hacks everyone should know before ordering at Burger King, it can save you money.
A quick survey earns you a free sandwich at Burger King
To obtain your code for a free Burger King sandwich, take a look at the back of your receipt. If it says, "Want a Free Whopper?" your location is participating in the survey system. Just visit the website on the receipt, within 48 hours of your store visit. The site will ask you for your restaurant's store number, which is located at the top of the front side of the receipt. Enter that number and then the 16-digit Survey Code, also on the front of your receipt. You can then complete the survey.
When you're done, you'll be given a unique validation code to write on your receipt. You can then bring the receipt, with the code written on it, to a participating Burger King restaurant. When you purchase a small, medium, or large drink and any size fries, you can use your code for a free Whopper Sandwich, Original Chicken Sandwich, or Croissan'wich Sandwich. Want another tip for saving money at Burger King? The best day to visit Burger King is Wednesday, because the chain offers even more discounts and deals, such as Whopper Wednesday.