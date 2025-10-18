Get A Free Burger King Burger By Doing This One Thing

A good fast food hack allows you to customize or tweak an item (or order off a secret fast food restaurant menu) so you can get exactly what you want. However, some fast food chain tips and tricks aren't hacks, but can still save you money or elevate your dining experience. For instance, Burger King rewards customers with a free Whopper Sandwich, Original Chicken Sandwich, or Croissan'wich Sandwich for doing just one simple thing.

The next time you dine at Burger King, hold on to your receipt. The back of the receipt directs you to a website where you can complete a brief survey in exchange for a validation code. That code can be redeemed at any participating Burger King restaurant for a free sandwich. The catch? You only have 48 hours from the date of your restaurant visit the website and fill out the survey. While this isn't one of the 15 hacks everyone should know before ordering at Burger King, it can save you money.