5 Flavorful Sauces You Can Create With All Those Condiments In Your Fridge

Whether you're trying to use up the last few tablespoons of a bottle languishing in your refrigerator door or are just wanting to shake things up in the flavor department, there are almost an infinite number of sauces you can make with the condiments in your refrigerator (and pantry, for that matter). While you could experiment with random combinations like an unbridled child at a 7-Eleven Slurpee machine, I'm doing the work for you as both a professionally trained chef and a person who cannot ever get enough sauce in her life, a condiment champion, if you will.

These are sauces I've made myself at home and thoroughly enjoyed, although there have been a few misses that I've been sure to omit from the roundup. All of these simple sauces can be made with just a bowl and a spatula (or whisk, depending on your preference), and none of them require any blending, grating, or otherwise laborious sort of extra steps unless you are inclined to go the extra mile.

I also encourage you to try some combinations of your own, as the risk of disaster is extremely low in this experimentation endeavor. Whether you're trying one from this list below or an idea all your own, start with small amounts of each condiment so you don't waste a combination that you dislike. If you're still looking for more ways to clear out your condiment shelf, try any of these 18 two-ingredient sauces that make dinner extra easy.