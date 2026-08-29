Not Jersey Mike's — Consumers Say This Fast Food Chain Has The Best-Quality Food

Jersey Mike's is a wildly popular sandwich chain, beating out Subway and Quizno's in our ranking of 20 sandwich shop chains. But while the chain takes some pretty extreme measures to prepare fresh ingredients for its diverse list of subs, Jersey Mike's still doesn't measure up to the quality, freshness, and value of Chick-fil-A.

In a YouGov report on U.S. restaurant brand rankings, Chick-fil-A came in first for food quality, beating Jersey Mike's at number two. Interviews with paying customers of different age ranges revealed that fans thought the taste, freshness, and quality of the food were excellent. Apart from food taste and quality, other key themes that put Chick-fil-A at the top of customer satisfaction lists include friendly service, consistency and reliability, efficiency and speed, and social influence and reputation. While the "A" in Chick-fil-A stands for Grade A chicken, the same high-quality standards also apply to hospitality and service. In fact, Chick-fil-A got the Ritz-Carlton CEO to help teach employees top-tier customer service.

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, Chick-fil-A isn't the cheapest chain, but it certainly isn't the most expensive, either. While Chick-fil-A ranks sixth out of 10 in terms of value on the YouGov brand survey, Jersey Mike's doesn't make the list. One of the biggest customer complaints for Jersey Mike's has to do with value, namely alleged shrinkflation that's reportedly diminishing the size of its sandwiches.