When Jersey Mike's employees face a line of customers eager to order a sandwich "Mike's Way," enough onions, lettuce, tomatoes, red wine vinegar, oregano, olive oil, and salt have to be on hand to meet demand. Ordering Jersey Mike's signature combination helps make subs extra filling by packing sandwiches with texture and flavor. Instead of using lettuce leaves, the chain piles feathery shreds onto sandwich builds. It is a subtle move that can make a quickly made meal taste more intentional, and, interestingly, that crisp lettuce isn't cut by a knife. The move is a revelation for many customers, and some Jersey Mike's fans have noted that shredded lettuce offers a completely different sandwich experience.

To prepare iceberg lettuce for fast sandwich construction, employees remove outer lettuce leaves to prepare the heads for slicing and "bop" the pieces against a hard surface to loosen the leaves. They then remove the cores, wash the produce, and then slice the lettuce heads on a meat slicer. Jersey Mike's employees are trained on the slicing process to ensure the pieces are cut with precision.