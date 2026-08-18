How To Recreate Jersey Mike's Iconic Italian Sub At Home (For Cheaper)

Inside you, so the story goes, there are two wolves — and they are both hungry. One of them wants to order your favorite Italian sub from Jersey Mike's, secure in the knowledge that the 70-year-old sandwich chain will craft this mouthwatering assemblage of meat, cheese, and bread exactly as you would expect. The other, however, wants the control, satisfaction, and savings of making a delicious sandwich yourself. Luckily, it is possible to satisfy both wolfish instincts and recreate Jersey Mike's iconic Original Italian sub at home for cheaper.

This sandwich sets an intimidating standard — there's good reason why Jersey Mike's beat Firehouse Subs when we asked which chain offered the superior Italian sub – so achieving a satisfying copycat requires understanding what goes in it. Jersey Mike's Jersey-style Italian sub includes provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. The sandwich may be further elevated by ordering it "Mike's Way" (one of the three ordering tips we recommend to get the best Jersey Mike's original Italian sub), which piles on iceberg lettuce, fresh tomatoes, red onion, oregano, salt, red wine vinegar, and an olive oil blend known as "The Juice."

Once you have rounded up these ingredients, plus your preferred type of submarine roll, you can begin assembling your sandwich, which Jersey Mike's does in the following order: On your bottom piece of bread, carefully arrange your cheese, meat, onions, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar, and your seasonings. Cover it with your top slice of bread, and your copycat Original Italian will be complete.