Jersey Mikes Vs Firehouse Subs: Which Chain Makes The Best Italian Sub?

Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs are two well-known chains in the US and Italian subs are a classic offering at both. This type of sandwich is deceptively straightforward since the Italian sub recipe usually calls for just bread, three or more deli meats, provolone cheese, greens, tomato, onion, and dressing. Yet, the simplicity of these toppings makes their quality glaringly evident.

There's a lot that can go right or wrong on an Italian sub. Bread should be crusty on the outside and spongy on the inside, never soggy or slimy. Fresh veggies are crisp and refreshing while wilted lettuce can make it feel like you're eating something you found at the bottom of a pond. Tender, fresh deli meat and cheese melt in your mouth and have savory, sometimes peppery flavor. Superior dressings bring out the flavors of each of the other toppings, but never overpower them. If any of the ingredients or toppings are sub-par, the whole sandwich can lose its appeal.

At this point, you detected that I'm picky about which Italian sub sandwiches I like. If I'm going to spend my money on one, I want to know that it's the best I can find. Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs are both close to home, so my next step seemed clear: figure out which one would be my regular destination for Italian subs. The taste-test competition was on.