Give Your Chick-Fil-A Sandwich A Southern-Style Upgrade For 10X The Flavor
With an ever-expanding list of offerings, Chick-fil-A makes it easy to create a sandwich to fit your mood. While the restaurant regularly experiments with sandwiches like the jalapeño ranch club and the honey pepper pimento sandwich, fans have found ways to hack the menu to manufacture new heights of savory goodness. To revamp your sandwich with a southern-style flavor explosion, just add a barbecue sauce packet and a honey pouch to your sandwich order.
Tasting Table writer Carmen Varner reported on this tasty trick while trying a variety of Chick-fil-A ordering hacks. Varner explained that this honey barbecue combination gives you a "complex yet sweet flavor that makes every bite interesting." One of the best parts about this workaround may be that it comes at no additional cost. In the Chick-fil-A app, under the "Sauces & Condiments" section, you can order up to two barbecue sauce packets and up to five pouches of honey with no charge. From that point, you'll just need to exercise a bit of DIY effort to build the perfect entree.
There's a method to the madness
Ordering the side sauces is only half of the equation when it comes to this sweet and smoky masterpiece; technique plays a big role in the success of the sandwich. Start by removing the bun. Next, place the chicken patty back in the bag and squeeze the sauces on top. You'll then hold the bag tightly closed and shake it until the sauce has completely coated all sides of the chicken. Place the chicken back onto the bun and you're ready to dig in.
The fun doesn't have to stop at the honey barbecue combo. Across social media, Chick-fil-A fans shared other ways to employ the creative saucing technique. "I did that with Buffalo and then add ranch on top," one TikToker wrote. "Buffalo, Polynesian and ranch. The God mixture!" another menu hacker suggested on Reddit. But be sure to securely hold the bag closed before shaking. This saucy method, as one Redditor lamented, "made a mess in my car."
When you're craving a chicken sandwich and in the mood to spice up your usual, give this ordering hack a try and see if it lives up to the hype. And before you hit the drive-thru, don't forget to check out our ranking of Chick-fil-A's sauces to help you decide the best way to level up your next meal.