Give Your Chick-Fil-A Sandwich A Southern-Style Upgrade For 10X The Flavor

Ordering the side sauces is only half of the equation when it comes to this sweet and smoky masterpiece; technique plays a big role in the success of the sandwich. Start by removing the bun. Next, place the chicken patty back in the bag and squeeze the sauces on top. You'll then hold the bag tightly closed and shake it until the sauce has completely coated all sides of the chicken. Place the chicken back onto the bun and you're ready to dig in.

The fun doesn't have to stop at the honey barbecue combo. Across social media, Chick-fil-A fans shared other ways to employ the creative saucing technique. "I did that with Buffalo and then add ranch on top," one TikToker wrote. "Buffalo, Polynesian and ranch. The God mixture!" another menu hacker suggested on Reddit. But be sure to securely hold the bag closed before shaking. This saucy method, as one Redditor lamented, "made a mess in my car."

When you're craving a chicken sandwich and in the mood to spice up your usual, give this ordering hack a try and see if it lives up to the hype. And before you hit the drive-thru, don't forget to check out our ranking of Chick-fil-A's sauces to help you decide the best way to level up your next meal.