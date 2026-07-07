I Tried 7 Chick-Fil-A Ordering Hacks, And This Was My Favorite By Far

Chick-fil-A is well-known for its poultry; it's the main meat source the fast-food chain serves, after all. As expected, it has plenty of chicken items; some are tasty while others aren't as much of a hit. When you first look at the menu, it may seem like there are a lot of options, but many things are similar iterations of the same thing: chicken sandwich and spicy chicken sandwich; breaded chicken nuggets and grilled chicken nuggets; various milkshakes, and the like. Once you have a general understanding of the options, you can come up with some interesting combinations.

I wanted to dive further into the menu by testing a handful of ordering hacks from people who seem to have unlocked a range of unique and seemingly simple flavor combinations. I did a bit of research and selected the seven that sounded the most interesting to me, but there are plenty of others out there. You can expect to learn about the seven hacks, how to make them, what they taste like, and how I'd tweak things to taste. Let's dive in!

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