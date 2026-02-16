Dairy Queen Customers Can't Seem To Agree On This One Chicken Strip Basket
Dairy Queen is a classic spot for dipped ice cream cones, Blizzard treats, and more. Though this fast food chain also serves food items other than dessert, these generally fall under the category of items you should avoid ordering at Dairy Queen. One polarizing poultry dish has the internet divided over whether or not it's a worthy buy. Dairy Queen's Sauced & Tossed Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Basket has received its share of mixed reviews online, with some saying it's a mouthwatering meal and others asserting it's simply a waste of money.
According to Tasting Table's assessment, this basket of saucy chicken tenders and French fries leaves a lot to be desired. Between poor quality chicken in the tenders and a barbecue sauce that's barely palatable, this Dairy Queen offering just isn't worth the price, which is around $12 depending on location. It's no surprise, given that Dairy Queen's chicken tenders scored on the lower end of Tasting Table's rankings of fast food chicken tenders.
It can be difficult to separate fact from fiction on the internet, and plenty of enthusiastic opinions spanning the spectrum between pro and con about this Dairy Queen chicken basket would have you wondering whether or not it's worth a try. For example, one Reddit user shares, "Honey bbq strips are the best in my opinion." Conversely, a user on Facebook criticizes, "Your chicken strips are a disgrace." Though it's all a matter of personal preference, this divisive Dairy Queen menu item might be worth skipping in favor of a homemade version.
More mixed reviews of Dairy Queen's Sauced & Tossed Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Basket
This basket of chicken strips and fries from Dairy Queen is certainly inspiring plenty of internet debates. One YouTube reviewer called the sauced strips "average," rating them a "7.5 out of 10." Another YouTube reviewer called the basket "a complete rip-off," stating, "the chicken fingers aren't even that big," and noting that the price they paid for the meal was not worth it.
Most of the replies to this review echoed the same sentiment. One user mentions, "When ranch can't help you, there is no hope," while another notes, "How do you ruin chicken fingers[?] I guess DQ knows the answer." One contrarian opinion stood out from the bunch, however, stating, "I just tried this same meal and thought it was the best food I've eaten at DQ so far!"
Reddit is just as split between opinions on this Dairy Queen food. One user claims, "These are only worth getting with the honey BBQ sauce tossed on em. Then they become an S-tier meal." In contrast, another user shares, "Had the honey bbq tossed chicken stripes and all I could think was I can get the Honey chipolte chicken cirspers kids meal at Chilli's for $7.99! BLOWS Dairy Queen frozen chicken strips away by miles." If you're tossed about these sauced wings, it might just be worth making your own classic chicken tenders recipe and pairing it with your preferred store-bought barbecue sauce instead.