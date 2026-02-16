Dairy Queen Customers Can't Seem To Agree On This One Chicken Strip Basket

Dairy Queen is a classic spot for dipped ice cream cones, Blizzard treats, and more. Though this fast food chain also serves food items other than dessert, these generally fall under the category of items you should avoid ordering at Dairy Queen. One polarizing poultry dish has the internet divided over whether or not it's a worthy buy. Dairy Queen's Sauced & Tossed Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Basket has received its share of mixed reviews online, with some saying it's a mouthwatering meal and others asserting it's simply a waste of money.

According to Tasting Table's assessment, this basket of saucy chicken tenders and French fries leaves a lot to be desired. Between poor quality chicken in the tenders and a barbecue sauce that's barely palatable, this Dairy Queen offering just isn't worth the price, which is around $12 depending on location. It's no surprise, given that Dairy Queen's chicken tenders scored on the lower end of Tasting Table's rankings of fast food chicken tenders.

It can be difficult to separate fact from fiction on the internet, and plenty of enthusiastic opinions spanning the spectrum between pro and con about this Dairy Queen chicken basket would have you wondering whether or not it's worth a try. For example, one Reddit user shares, "Honey bbq strips are the best in my opinion." Conversely, a user on Facebook criticizes, "Your chicken strips are a disgrace." Though it's all a matter of personal preference, this divisive Dairy Queen menu item might be worth skipping in favor of a homemade version.