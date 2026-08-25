Not Cuisinart, Not Vitamix: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Immersion Blender
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Immersion blenders don't get enough credit. There are more important pieces of equipment out there, but a nifty little handheld mixer can make soups, sauces, or any emulsion so much easier. If you've been looking to invest, you may have already come across some of the big names, like Cuisinart and Vitamix, but according to Consumer Reports there is one other brand you should try: Ninja.
The independent testing agency gave the Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System the highest rating of any immersion blender it tried out, ranking it above 10 other options. The three-in-one blender received a high range score, performing particularly well in lab tests that analyzed how it pureed vegetables for soup. The Consumer Reports team also tried using the blender on frozen fruit and yogurt and deemed it almost perfect for making healthy smoothies.
The Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System, which retails for about $110 at Walmart, features a 750-watt PowerBase that can be transformed into a handheld mixer or an immersion blender. It comes with electric beaters, a whisk attachment, an immersion blending arm, and a three cup plastic container which can be used to make smoothies, shakes, or small portions of soup or sauce. You can even use the vessel to whip cream (here is the best method) and it has a guard to protect your pots and pans from scratches. All of this has led to some pretty good online reviews.
'Easy to assemble and very easy to clean'
The Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System has a high rating on the Walmart website, where customers have called it "powerful" and "versatile" in reviews. One person said, "I have never owned an immersion blender before — this is the best. Love making banana bread with it. The mixer is also easy to assemble and very easy to clean." Another person said they use it to make everything from creamy mashed potatoes and cakes to milkshakes and mayonnaise, while others praised the quiet noise level, ergonomic design, and "powerful" motor.
An Amazon customer who made a video about the blender also highlighted how quiet it was and said it was "super easy to store and clean" while a TikTok user called it their "most used kitchen gadget." The downside is that the blender doesn't have a chopper attachment like some Breville and Cuisinart models. Some people have also said the immersion guard can get a little tough to clean if you don't rinse it right away.
If you are a hardcore Vitamix fan, the Vitamix 67991 is Consumer Reports' third immersion blender pick. People seem to like All Clad too. Here are some of the other best reviewed immersion blenders if you want to shop around and tips for preventing splattering. If you do spring for a two-in-one model, these are the best times to use an immersion blender in place of a hand mixer.