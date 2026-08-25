Not Cuisinart, Not Vitamix: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Immersion Blender

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Immersion blenders don't get enough credit. There are more important pieces of equipment out there, but a nifty little handheld mixer can make soups, sauces, or any emulsion so much easier. If you've been looking to invest, you may have already come across some of the big names, like Cuisinart and Vitamix, but according to Consumer Reports there is one other brand you should try: Ninja.

The independent testing agency gave the Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System the highest rating of any immersion blender it tried out, ranking it above 10 other options. The three-in-one blender received a high range score, performing particularly well in lab tests that analyzed how it pureed vegetables for soup. The Consumer Reports team also tried using the blender on frozen fruit and yogurt and deemed it almost perfect for making healthy smoothies.

The Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System, which retails for about $110 at Walmart, features a 750-watt PowerBase that can be transformed into a handheld mixer or an immersion blender. It comes with electric beaters, a whisk attachment, an immersion blending arm, and a three cup plastic container which can be used to make smoothies, shakes, or small portions of soup or sauce. You can even use the vessel to whip cream (here is the best method) and it has a guard to protect your pots and pans from scratches. All of this has led to some pretty good online reviews.