How To Use An Immersion Blender The Right Way And End Splattering For Good

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Some kitchen appliances get purchased, used once or twice, and then are mostly forgotten — in other words, you don't really need them. Others can be game changers and find frequent use. Wherever an immersion blender falls in that spectrum for you, it really helps to know the best way to use one in order to make the most of it. As helpful as they can be, one of the big problems with immersion blenders is the inevitable mess. But it doesn't have to be that way. You can blend soup and keep your kitchen clean. You just need a few tips from an expert to get you there — and the key one is full submersion.

To get to the bottom of immersion blender mastery, we spoke to Alana Kysar, author of the cookbook "Aloha Veggies: Veg-Forward Recipes Celebrating the Flavors of Hawai'i. Kysar has made plenty of soup, and says, "I find the key to success with an immersion blender is to start on low and work your way up to a higher speed. You also want to make sure it's fully submerged before you turn it on." When it comes to blending in general, she adds, "If you have something difficult to process, give it some pulses, which will help to break things up."

Kysar also offers a tip for ensuring you finish things up as cleanly as possible, since that's usually where potential mess comes in. "Make sure it's off before you lift it out of whatever you're blending," she reminds us.