An Immersion Blender Is Key For Creamier Dips

The more popular immersion blenders become, the more it seems they can do. The obvious choice for blending bisques and smoothies, an immersion blender is also amazing for emulsifying salad dressings and making some of the smoothest, creamiest dips you've ever tasted.

The tall, slender design of an immersion blender makes it easy to maneuver inside a bowl full of avocado and sour cream or chopped tomatillos and peppers. The blades, housed within a cupped safety shield, are razor-sharp and slice easily through most ingredients to pulverize them into a smooth paste. This process helps smooth away lumps and thicken your dip to create a lush, velvety texture that crackers, chips, and crudites glide through with ease.

Many find immersion blenders easier to use than food processors and mixers since you don't have to transfer your dip between containers to use them. They also make cleanup a breeze — simply scrape the wand clean with a spoon and wash it in hot, soapy water to remove the rest of the dip residue. From garlicky white bean spread to creamy spinach dip and classic hummus, your immersion blender can turn a grainy dip into a creamy treat.