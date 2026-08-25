9 Apple Items Hitting Fast Food Menus This Fall

Fall may be synonymous with pumpkin spice mania, but apple fans know that autumn is actually prime time to enjoy their favorite fruity, comforting treats, from crisp ciders to pies and other apple desserts. It's also the time of year when fast food chains roll out their own apple-centric sweets and drinks, and we've sought out the most exciting drops for 2026. From coffee to shakes, cookies, and cakes, these are the most notable apple-themed goodies hitting fast food menus this coming fall.

This year has actually delivered a few disappointments to diehard apple fans thus far. Starbucks' popular, seasonal apple crisp drinks are missing from its fall menu this year, and other chains known for sweets and drinks — namely Dunkin' and Dutch Bros. – have also excluded apple flavors from their latest autumn-themed releases. But don't despair: Spots like Dairy Queen, Popeyes, Taco Bell, Krispy Kreme, and more have put out delightful dishes inspired by apple pies, crisps, cheesecakes, and just good old apples.

A few of these treats qualify as some of the best new fast food items of 2026, and even better, most are available to order as of this writing. Head to the drive-thru quickly, though, as many of our picks are limited-time offerings that will eventually disappear to make way for peppermint, hot chocolate, and other winter flavors.