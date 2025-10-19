The Fast Food Fall Dessert That's Worth All The Hype
When you think of the very best fall desserts, two flavors (other than the obvious pumpkin) undoubtedly come to mind: apple and caramel. Apple is tart, bright, and in-season and fresh-tasting; caramel is the sweet warmth that perfectly balances it. That dreamy pairing is what makes a certain fast food dessert number one in many fans' eyes. We're talking, of course, about Taco Bell's caramel apple empanada.
We ranked eight fast food desserts for fall 2025, and the caramel apple empanada was a clear winner. It starts with a crispy, golden, deep-fried crust. Bite into it, and that buttery, crackly exterior gives way to a warm mix of tart yet sweet apples, spiced cinnamon, and decadent caramel. The empanadas are served warm, a conveniently hand-held version of that comforting feeling you get tucking into a homemade pie on Thanksgiving.
These empanadas taste all the sweeter because of how long fans were deprived of them. Taco Bell introduced this menu item — like its own south-of-the-border spin on the iconic McDonald's apple pie — in the early 2000s, but inexplicably yanked it away in 2019. There was an uproar among Taco Bell enthusiasts, even leading to Change.org petitions demanding the caramel apple empanada's return. In the fall of 2024, Taco Bell finally heeded the call. The chain temporarily put the empanadas back on offer then and has revived them again this year as part of its "Decades Menu," reviving legendary discontinued items from decades past.
What fans say about Taco Bell's caramel apple empanada
For many, it's clear that Taco Bell's caramel empanada takes first place when ranking the best fast food desserts. Some Redditors compare this autumnal treat and the McDonald's apple pie, but conclude there's no contest — possibly because the latter hasn't been deep-fried since the 1990s, giving the crust less of that buttery, crispy quality. During a past fan vote, Taco Bell ran to determine whether they would resurrect the caramel apple empanada or the Meximelt. Reddit user StormyWaters2021 commented, "I will fight anybody who votes against the caramel apple empanada." On the same thread, others voice their passion for the dessert, their nostalgia for its earlier presence on menus, and their preference for it over any other possible menu item resurrections.
On another thread, one Redditor even recalls stocking up before the empanadas were originally discontinued and rationing them out over the next couple of months. Users call it the best fast-food apple pie, and some say they would order it even though they didn't normally like dessert. In a five-year absence, YouTubers Mythical Kitchen — among others — attempted to recreate "the best fast food dessert of all time." It's not the worst idea to have one of these DIY recipes in your back pocket for when Taco Bell inevitably snatches the caramel apple empanada away again, but for now, make the most of the Decades Menu and enjoy the best fall dessert for under three bucks.