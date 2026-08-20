'I Had To Dump It Out' — McDonald's New Fall Iced Coffee Is Getting Roasted By Fans

Earlier this year, McDonald's launched its caffeinated beverage expansion with refreshers and energy drinks that had been successfully tested at the now defunct CosMc's. The chain also announced plans to expand its other McCafé offerings. So far, the coffee section of the menu hasn't seen much action, but this week was the much-anticipated debut of new seasonal beverages based around the beloved caramel apple pie flavor, namely the Caramel Apple Pie Iced Coffee. Unfortunately, the excitement quickly curdled.

The hatred is not totally uniform, but many McDonald's patrons really despise the caramel apple pie offerings, especially the iced coffee. Several internet threads have popped up as fans review the new beverage — and the quotes are brutal. "After a few sips I had to dump it out, absolutely disgusting. Wish I would have just got my Reg Iced Vanilla coffee," noted one Reddit user. Another quipped, "Tastes like drinking a candle and mouth feel is really bad."

The Caramel Apple Pie Iced Coffee contains caramel apple pie syrup mixed with a salted caramel whipped topping and an apple pie crumble. Despite the hype around the fall flavor, even those who haven't tried it yet seem to think the very concept was doomed from the start. One skeptical customer added, "Wow, who could have guessed that adding apple pie flavor to coffee would be a bad idea?" Of course, it should be noted that Starbucks' apple crisp flavored coffees have become a fall fan favorite, so this might just be a McD's problem.