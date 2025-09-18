Starbucks Is Bringing Back Another Fall-Favorite Line Of Drinks After Fans Speculated The Worst
As the fall season approaches and Starbucks famed autumn lineup of cozy drinks prepares to hit menus around the country, fans have had concerns. Favorites of the season like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte would remain untouched and unchanged, but it was the line of apple crisp drinks that seemed on the chopping block. After some pretty heavy speculation by fans made the rounds after the fall 2025 lineup was announced without the inclusion of the apple crisp syrup, Starbucks has officially laid the rumors to rest in the best way possible: announcing that they will, in fact, be bringing back the fan-favorite lineup. Breathe easy, weary apple crisp lovers, this fall favorite will be back in your chilly little hands before you know it.
On October 14, the Apple Crisp drink lineup will return with three items: the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmeal Shaken Espresso, the Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam, and a new entry to the menu, the Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam, which adds 15 grams of protein per grande beverage. The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmeal Shaken Espresso features Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken and topped with oatmilk. The Apple Crisp Cold Foam, both the original and the new protein variety, can be added to any cold beverage on the menu.
Apple crisp items are the latest addition to Starbucks' menu
As fans get pumped about the comeback of the apple crisp lineup, they can also legitimately get pumped (up) by ordering one of the new high-protein drinks being added to the drink menu. While the Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam won't make its debut until October, starting September 29, there will be a Protein Latte with protein-boosted milk that, for a grande size, will add 27 to 36 grams of protein. The Protein Cold Foam is also joining the cold foam lineup in September, which, for any iced, grande-sized drink, will add 15 grams of protein.
"As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we're focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant, and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers," said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks' global chief brand officer, in a press release earlier this month. As the brand has done so many times before, Starbucks is tapping into what its consumers are practicing in their everyday lives, and doing its best to meet the moment. Instead of only offering protein to consumers in protein boxes or breakfast sandwiches, now the brand can offer protein in new and innovative ways. According to the 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey, protein is the nutrient that most Americans say they are trying to consume, with 8 in 10 Americans making it a priority to add protein to their daily diet.