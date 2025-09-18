Starbucks Is Bringing Back Another Fall-Favorite Line Of Drinks After Fans Speculated The Worst

As the fall season approaches and Starbucks famed autumn lineup of cozy drinks prepares to hit menus around the country, fans have had concerns. Favorites of the season like the Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte would remain untouched and unchanged, but it was the line of apple crisp drinks that seemed on the chopping block. After some pretty heavy speculation by fans made the rounds after the fall 2025 lineup was announced without the inclusion of the apple crisp syrup, Starbucks has officially laid the rumors to rest in the best way possible: announcing that they will, in fact, be bringing back the fan-favorite lineup. Breathe easy, weary apple crisp lovers, this fall favorite will be back in your chilly little hands before you know it.

On October 14, the Apple Crisp drink lineup will return with three items: the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmeal Shaken Espresso, the Apple Crisp Cream Cold Foam, and a new entry to the menu, the Apple Crisp Protein Cold Foam, which adds 15 grams of protein per grande beverage. The Iced Apple Crisp Oatmeal Shaken Espresso features Starbucks Blonde Espresso with notes of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar, shaken and topped with oatmilk. The Apple Crisp Cold Foam, both the original and the new protein variety, can be added to any cold beverage on the menu.