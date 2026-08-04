McDonald's Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer Is Caffeinated Candy In A Cup, And I'm Here For It
McDonald's has always been keen on adding innovations to its menu to keep customers coming back for more. From partnerships with famed musicians like Travis Scott and Cardi B, in which the artists' favorite McDonald's orders were put on the menu, to the recent release of its Caesar Sauce, the iconic brand is known for working to appeal to the everyday consumer. The Golden Arches even brought back the famous Snack Wrap, something fans fought for over many years.
It is no surprise, then, that McDonald's has now collaborated with Red Bull, bringing fans the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer, an iced beverage that combines Red Bull and blue raspberry flavor. The collab brings together two legendary brands to mark the first time McDonald's has stepped into the energy drink market. I was able to sample both the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer and a zero-sugar version. Here, I will tell you whether I think this new addition lives up to the legacy of the brands that created it.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
My evaluation of the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer was based on whether the Red Bull and blue raspberry flavors combined well enough to live up to the celebrated reputation that both Red Bull and McDonald's have. I wanted the flavors to be clear and balanced, and to stay consistent the whole time I was drinking it. I asked myself: Is this drink good enough to be on the menu alongside fast food luminaries and top sellers like the Big Mac and the Chicken McNuggets?
Further, in my taste test, I compared this beverage to a traditional Red Bull, which I tasted as a preamble to trying the Dragonberry Energizer. I wanted to be able to give Red Bull devotees an honest take on whether this new menu addition is worth veering away from their normal can. Are there elements of its flavor that make it worth switching for?
Taste test: Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer
The Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer is colored purple and blue and topped with freeze-dried dragon fruit pieces. It is a drink that has the appearance of something you would see in a fairy tale, very much leaning in to the "dragon" aspect of the beverage. Where traditional Red Bull is carbonated like soda, the Dragonberry Energizer lacks that intense carbonation but retains the sweet, playful taste of the energy drink. Red Bull, to me, tastes like an unspecified fruity candy, and the Dragonberry Energizer accentuates that taste while homing in on something specific.
The blue raspberry flavor is clear in this drink, giving definition to the otherwise muddled, sugary flavor of traditional Red Bull. If the Red Bull in the drink doesn't give you energy, the childlike whimsy that comes with consuming it certainly will. The Dragonberry Energizer has a similar flavor profile to fruit punch — where the "punch" is the energy kick this beverage will bestow on customers.
Surprises abound with this addition to McDonald's menu. The drink is both playful and daunting — a mix of the colors turns it a deep purple hue that you would never expect to find in an energy drink. But where I expected it to be overly saturated with palpable artificial flavor, the drink proved me wrong. It is pleasant and refreshing, especially for the summer season in which it will debut.
Taste test: Zero-Sugar Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer
If you were looking at the regular Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer alongside the zero-sugar version, you would not be able to tell the difference. The beverages look exactly the same, down to the dragon-esque color, but there is a distinct taste that, to me, unfortunately, makes the zero-sugar version less enjoyable.
In general, I typically find that zero-sugar and diet beverages tend to taste more artificially flavored and sweeter than their traditional counterparts, as though they are trying to compensate for something. During my taste test of the zero-sugar Dragonberry Energizer, I found this to be true. The sweet flavor sticks around for longer on the aftertaste, which means this drink leans more toward a syrupy taste than I would like.
There is a line I believe exists between something that tastes syrupy and something that tastes medicinal. The zero-sugar Dragonberry Energizer treads this line delicately but not perfectly. I am afraid that with the inevitable inconsistency there will be across the almost 14,000 McDonald's locations in the U.S. alone that will be serving these beverages, some patrons will end up getting a zero-sugar Dragonberry Energizer that tastes overly saccharine. To me, the zero-sugar version is not worth the calories it may save.
Final thoughts
As a sometimes energy drink skeptic, I will admit that the Red Bull and McDonald's collaboration was one that had a large hurdle to overcome. I wanted these beverages to prove to me why I should get on the Red Bull train, and to convince me to convince you that these drinks are worth buying instead of a traditional Red Bull. Though I cannot quite predict how long I will stay energized after drinking these beverages, I can tell you that I have been pleasantly surprised.
The Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer is, to put it plainly, good. It balances its sweet flavors well, and I appreciate that I go in knowing what to expect. It tastes like blue raspberry, as advertised, with a slightly bubblegum aftertaste that doesn't stick around for too long. It is not overly carbonated, and it makes energy drinks fun again; in fact, the act of drinking it may bring you all the energy you need. Red Bull devotees might have a new beverage to add to their energy drink repertoire.
However, its zero-sugar counterpart fell short for me. The regular Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer has earned its place on the McDonald's menu, but the zero-sugar version has not. My bottom line is this: If you are planning to get a Red Bull energy drink from McDonald's, you should fully commit. Get the full-sugar one if you can, and you won't be disappointed (though you may be wired).