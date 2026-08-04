McDonald's Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer Is Caffeinated Candy In A Cup, And I'm Here For It

McDonald's has always been keen on adding innovations to its menu to keep customers coming back for more. From partnerships with famed musicians like Travis Scott and Cardi B, in which the artists' favorite McDonald's orders were put on the menu, to the recent release of its Caesar Sauce, the iconic brand is known for working to appeal to the everyday consumer. The Golden Arches even brought back the famous Snack Wrap, something fans fought for over many years.

It is no surprise, then, that McDonald's has now collaborated with Red Bull, bringing fans the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer, an iced beverage that combines Red Bull and blue raspberry flavor. The collab brings together two legendary brands to mark the first time McDonald's has stepped into the energy drink market. I was able to sample both the Red Bull Dragonberry Energizer and a zero-sugar version. Here, I will tell you whether I think this new addition lives up to the legacy of the brands that created it.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.