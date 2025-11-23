The Difference Between Diet And Zero Sugar Soda Isn't Just Taste — It's Marketing

All it takes is one taste to notice the difference between Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Diet Coke. Even though both are sugar-free versions of Coca-Cola, the formulations are distinct and offer different flavor profiles. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar uses the same flavorings as regular Coca-Cola, and is sweetened with aspartame and acesulfame potassium. Diet Coke only uses aspartame. As a result, the zero sugar version tastes more like the original sugar-sweetened kind. Pepsi has taken a similar approach with Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi. The other main difference between zero sugar and diet sodas is that zero sugar sodas were originally clearly marketed toward men more than women, while the ones with diet in the title were aimed at women.

In the packaging alone, there was a distinct difference between Diet Coke and Coke Zero, which was later branded as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Coke Zero was sold in a black can at its launch in 2005, with the Coca-Cola name in red. Diet Coke has long been sold in a silver can. Pepsi followed suit by introducing Pepsi Max in a black can while Diet Pepsi is sold in silver cans. According to the Cowan design agency which developed Coke Zero packaging, the silver and white of Diet Coke was seen as light and appealing to women. Black was chosen for Coke Zero to represent "strength, boldness, and modernity." When Coke Zero launched, it was immediately popular. Coke Zero was then marketed through sponsorships with NASCAR and James Bond movies. The male-centric marketing worked.

Multiple ads featured indications about who they were aimed at. In 2009, a Coke Zero ad with the tagline, "The impossible made possible" targeted 20-something men, turning them into heroes.