The Estimated Number Of Big Macs Sold Per Year Far Exceeds The American Population

With 13,865 locations in the United States alone, it's no wonder that McDonald's remains the largest chain restaurant in the country, with sales reaching $54.5B in 2024. It may not be a surprise, then, that the amount of Big Macs sold each year far exceeds the population of the country — it's been widely reported that 550 million are sold annually. The US population is currently at approximately 324 million.

The amount sold may be one of the many facts you didn't know about McDonald's Big Mac. Yet, it's not even the fast food giant's best-selling item– that award goes to its mightily addictive fries. A 2022 report by McDonald's stated that fries were the most ordered menu item in every single US state, followed by the cheeseburger and the McChicken. McDonald's serves roughly 3.6 billion servings of fries per year in the US. Yet, the Big Mac remains arguably the most iconic burger in fast food. Where did it all begin?