Dairy Queen's Rumored August 2026 Blizzard Of The Month Is Practically Fall In A Cup
Dairy Queen has a Blizzard of the Month program that keeps fans on their toes. From Drumstick-inspired to Biscoff Cookie — every month, a new or returning fan-favorite Blizzard makes its way to the menu, and the rumors for August's flavor are looking good. According to an Instagram post from @snackwire, August's Blizzard of the Month flavor will be a festive Caramel Apple Cheesecake.
A Canada-based Dairy Queen also announced the flavor in a post on Instagram, where they described it as a "creamy soft serve blended with rich cheesecake pieces, sweet caramel, and crisp apple flavour." Based on the treat's description, it sounds like it will be the perfect fast food dessert to bring in the fall.
Although one branch has announced next month's flavor, take this news with a grain of salt. It hasn't been officially announced by the chain yet, but seeing that it's almost August, you should be hearing from them soon. When you do, you can expect to see fans racing to their nearest Dairy Queen to try it.
Dairy Queen's Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard is bound to be a winner come August
August's Blizzard of the Month flavor might be unconfirmed, but fans are still expressing their excitement for the Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard on social media. On the Instagram post from @snackwire, one fan called the Blizzard an "immediate yes," while another said, "I need this in my life."
The rumor has also sparked some excitement among fans who can't wait for fast food fall releases. One commenter said, "Finally, apples and not more pumpkin!!" and another expressed a similar sentiment, writing, "Caramel apple is the superior fall flavor." Even if you don't love the sticky nature of a real caramel apple, this flavor will let you enjoy the flavors without the sticky mess.
In addition to the Blizzard, the rumored news also includes a custom order recommendation for folks who prefer the parfait-style treats from DQ. At participating locations, you can order it as a Caramel Apple Cheesecake Parfait. Ordered this way, you'll get all the same flavors as the Blizzard; only the ingredients will be layered, parfait-style, rather than blended. While not all stores will be able to do this, it's worth a shot, and one commenter wrote that this version of the dessert "sounds amazing."