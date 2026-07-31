Dairy Queen's Rumored August 2026 Blizzard Of The Month Is Practically Fall In A Cup

Dairy Queen has a Blizzard of the Month program that keeps fans on their toes. From Drumstick-inspired to Biscoff Cookie — every month, a new or returning fan-favorite Blizzard makes its way to the menu, and the rumors for August's flavor are looking good. According to an Instagram post from @snackwire, August's Blizzard of the Month flavor will be a festive Caramel Apple Cheesecake.

A Canada-based Dairy Queen also announced the flavor in a post on Instagram, where they described it as a "creamy soft serve blended with rich cheesecake pieces, sweet caramel, and crisp apple flavour." Based on the treat's description, it sounds like it will be the perfect fast food dessert to bring in the fall.

Although one branch has announced next month's flavor, take this news with a grain of salt. It hasn't been officially announced by the chain yet, but seeing that it's almost August, you should be hearing from them soon. When you do, you can expect to see fans racing to their nearest Dairy Queen to try it.