Enjoy Caramel Apples Without The Sticky Mess This Way
Caramel apples can be a delightful mix of wholesome fruit and an indulgent sauce. The stick situation can present some logistical challenges, but that's remedied by deconstructing your caramel apples for a much easier bite. In the spirit of making caramel apples even more convenient to enjoy, try transforming them into single-serving dessert cups.
Similar to giving your nachos a sweet twist by loading up apple slices, take the best parts of a caramel apple and add them to a handheld cup along with your preferred toppings and other ingredients. This makes a perfect dessert to serve at your next gathering, allowing your guests to pick one up and roam around with a fork or spoon in hand. It can even be set up to accommodate a toppings bar for even more interactive fun.
To prepare this recipe, you'll need individual serving cups and slices of your favorite apples. Prevent browning by soaking your apples in either plain water, salted water, or lemon water before patting them dry and adding them to the cups. Next, pour in caramel sauce, chocolate, and any other complementary additions before serving and enjoying. This opens up many possibilities for getting creative with your sweet treats.
Dressing up caramel apple dessert cups
You can make your caramel apple cups as simple or decadent as you wish. For a basic version, mix a batch of Granny Smith apple slices with rich caramel and chopped peanuts. Add more wholesome nutrition with granola and dried fruits by taking a cue from an apple nachos with date caramel recipe, and turn it into a delightful dessert cup.
Change up your choice of apples to suit your personal preferences, and try different types of candy and chocolate to complement your caramel. Add Milk Chocolate M&M's Minis, chopped-up pieces of cookies, or a crumble of pretzels and saltines if you want to give your caramel apple cups more of a salty twist. A bit of vanilla or plain yogurt can also counter the sweetness of your caramel apples to give the dessert cups a dash more of wholesome nutrition.
Try out spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or clove to give your caramel apple cups a fall-spiced twist. Similarly, chopped pieces of cinnamon candies, like Red Hots, will provide a subtle candy apple feel to these desserts. Any way you choose to prepare these individual cups, this deconstructed version of a classic caramel apple will be a sweet spin on an old favorite.