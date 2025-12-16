Enjoy Caramel Apples Without The Sticky Mess This Way

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Caramel apples can be a delightful mix of wholesome fruit and an indulgent sauce. The stick situation can present some logistical challenges, but that's remedied by deconstructing your caramel apples for a much easier bite. In the spirit of making caramel apples even more convenient to enjoy, try transforming them into single-serving dessert cups.

Similar to giving your nachos a sweet twist by loading up apple slices, take the best parts of a caramel apple and add them to a handheld cup along with your preferred toppings and other ingredients. This makes a perfect dessert to serve at your next gathering, allowing your guests to pick one up and roam around with a fork or spoon in hand. It can even be set up to accommodate a toppings bar for even more interactive fun.

To prepare this recipe, you'll need individual serving cups and slices of your favorite apples. Prevent browning by soaking your apples in either plain water, salted water, or lemon water before patting them dry and adding them to the cups. Next, pour in caramel sauce, chocolate, and any other complementary additions before serving and enjoying. This opens up many possibilities for getting creative with your sweet treats.