Deconstruct Your Fall Caramel Apples For A Much Easier Bite
Fall presents some of the best sweet treats — from candy corn to caramel apples. While some people ardently posit that caramel apples deserve to be canceled since they can be sticky and tooth-breakingly hard to bite into, they probably haven't tried a deconstructed version of the autumnal classic. Of course, you can try slicing pre-made caramel apples to spare your teeth. But for a much easier bite from the get-go, you can make deconstructed caramel apples by slicing apples into pieces, coating the slices with lemon juice to prevent browning, and dipping them in caramel.
In comparison to a traditional caramel apple, in which the caramel hardens around an already crisp apple exterior, deconstructing the dessert makes for a more enjoyable and practical eating experience — without the inevitably awkward bite. In addition to it being easier on your teeth, dipping smaller pieces of apple allows you to customize with more or less more caramel, as desired. This makes it perfect for serving at a party, where your guests may have different sweetness preferences. You can dip apple slices individually in warm caramel and enjoy them right away for a velvety texture. Or skewer the apple slices, dip them in caramel, top them with chopped nuts or cookie crumbs, and let the caramel set. Since it's a much smaller bite, the hardened caramel will serve as a more pleasant and balanced complement to the crunchy apple piece — as opposed to brittle and hard to bite into.
More deconstructed candy apple ideas
Once you try deconstructing your caramel apples, your mind will likely open to a variety of fun takes on the seasonal fall treat. In addition to being much more manageable to eat, bite-sized caramel apple slices are even more customizable than the original dessert. Beyond allowing you to serve multiple sliced varieties of the most popular apples — from granny smith to gala to golden delicious — you can also mix up the serving format and accompaniments. Take for instance, a caramel apple board with apple slices, salted caramel sauce, and a host of toppings like graham cracker crumbs and mini chocolate chips. Since you're already getting creative with serving, you can also include other dipping sauces, like chocolate or maple syrup, to complement the traditional caramel.
To remix the classic dipped apple recipe further, you can slice apples and make a salted caramel apple upside down cake or caramel apple cheesecake instead. While caramel apple boards, skewered caramel apple slices, or caramel apple inspired-cakes are great for serving at your next fall gathering, sometimes the craving for a caramel apple just strikes. In these moments, the same apple slice methodology applies. You can casually dip apple slices in caramel for a sweet, satisfying fall snack, or make a caramel apple dessert-for-breakfast bowl topped with walnuts, chocolate, and cinnamon. Optionally, add oatmeal to make the treat more hearty. Or enjoy it simple and sweet, as is.