Deconstruct Your Fall Caramel Apples For A Much Easier Bite

Fall presents some of the best sweet treats — from candy corn to caramel apples. While some people ardently posit that caramel apples deserve to be canceled since they can be sticky and tooth-breakingly hard to bite into, they probably haven't tried a deconstructed version of the autumnal classic. Of course, you can try slicing pre-made caramel apples to spare your teeth. But for a much easier bite from the get-go, you can make deconstructed caramel apples by slicing apples into pieces, coating the slices with lemon juice to prevent browning, and dipping them in caramel.

In comparison to a traditional caramel apple, in which the caramel hardens around an already crisp apple exterior, deconstructing the dessert makes for a more enjoyable and practical eating experience — without the inevitably awkward bite. In addition to it being easier on your teeth, dipping smaller pieces of apple allows you to customize with more or less more caramel, as desired. This makes it perfect for serving at a party, where your guests may have different sweetness preferences. You can dip apple slices individually in warm caramel and enjoy them right away for a velvety texture. Or skewer the apple slices, dip them in caramel, top them with chopped nuts or cookie crumbs, and let the caramel set. Since it's a much smaller bite, the hardened caramel will serve as a more pleasant and balanced complement to the crunchy apple piece — as opposed to brittle and hard to bite into.