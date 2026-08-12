5 Of The Best Ice Cream And Frozen Treats To Buy This Month

August is a great month for ice cream lovers to enjoy as many chilly desserts as they can, as September's arrival brings about cooler days. This month, you'll find no shortage of options to satisfy your sweet tooth while the weather is warm. We looked at some of the tastiest ice creams from grocery stores and restaurants to find five standout sweets to try in August 2026.

In-depth taste tests, customer reviews, and social media buzz all factored into our choices for the most purchase-worthy frozen treats of the month. The following items are both delicious and more exciting than your average chocolate or vanilla pint, making for memorable dessert experiences you won't want to miss. Some of the best ice cream brands around have cooked up all-new flavors for August that may inspire you to switch up your go-to choice from the freezer aisle. There's also a new sundae joining the best Costco food court items that members have gone gaga over, and Dairy Queen fans will be delighted to discover the chain's crave-worthy Blizzard of the Month. Whether you're into chocolate, cookies, fruit, or caramel, you'll likely find something on this list to savor as summer comes to a close.