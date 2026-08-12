5 Of The Best Ice Cream And Frozen Treats To Buy This Month
August is a great month for ice cream lovers to enjoy as many chilly desserts as they can, as September's arrival brings about cooler days. This month, you'll find no shortage of options to satisfy your sweet tooth while the weather is warm. We looked at some of the tastiest ice creams from grocery stores and restaurants to find five standout sweets to try in August 2026.
In-depth taste tests, customer reviews, and social media buzz all factored into our choices for the most purchase-worthy frozen treats of the month. The following items are both delicious and more exciting than your average chocolate or vanilla pint, making for memorable dessert experiences you won't want to miss. Some of the best ice cream brands around have cooked up all-new flavors for August that may inspire you to switch up your go-to choice from the freezer aisle. There's also a new sundae joining the best Costco food court items that members have gone gaga over, and Dairy Queen fans will be delighted to discover the chain's crave-worthy Blizzard of the Month. Whether you're into chocolate, cookies, fruit, or caramel, you'll likely find something on this list to savor as summer comes to a close.
Costco vanilla cookie crunch sundae
This past July, Costco's food court got a new sundae that shoppers couldn't wait to get their hands on. Now that the reviews are in, the chain's vanilla cookie crunch sundae has officially earned two thumbs up from taste testers, and it's no wonder why. This tall cup of chocolatey goodness is much like Costco's other food court favorites: simple, crowd-pleasing, and affordable.
The $2.99 sundae delivers a generous portion of vanilla soft serve showered in chocolate syrup and crushed chocolate cookies that resemble Oreos. There are more cookie crumbles and syrup at the bottom of the cup, so you're not left with a bunch of plain ice cream towards the end. Customers compare the taste to an ice cream cake and note that the balance between chocolate and vanilla flavors is spot-on. While it's not as fancy as other food court desserts, like Costco's strawberry shortcake sundae, some members prefer this simpler treat.
If the Cookie Crunch Sundae is calling your name, make sure to try it during your next Costco trip. Much like other special food court sundaes that have debuted over the past few years, this cookie-filled delight is likely a limited release that could disappear at any time.
Häagen-Dazs cherry dark chocolate ice cream bars
Häagen-Dazs' ice cream bars rank among the best on the market, and while nothing can fully eclipse the original vanilla and milk chocolate flavor, the brand's cherry dark chocolate ice cream bars will surely be a favorite among fruit fans. They debuted in January 2026 to instant acclaim from ice cream fanatics. Each bar features cherry ice cream swirled with tart cherry ribbons covered in a dark chocolate shell.
Reviews call the cherry ice cream super creamy, authentically fruity, and free of that fake, medicine-like taste that turns many people off to cherry desserts. The bittersweet dark chocolate shell is nice and snappy, not too thick to bite through, and pairs well with the cherry flavor. Some dessert lovers have gone so far as to call this item one of the best ice cream bars they've ever tried. All in all, Häagen-Dazs delivers a luxurious-yet-balanced frozen treat experience.
If you prefer ice cream in a bowl or cone, Häagen-Dazs also dropped a dark cherry truffle ice cream pint at the same time as the cherry dark chocolate bars. It gets similar rave reviews, with taste testers complimenting the flavorful cherry ice cream base with creamy, dark chocolate truffle chunks mixed in.
Trader Joe's salted caramel mochi
Trader Joe's frozen aisle is rarely without interesting desserts to try — in fact, the number of options can be overwhelming. We can at least tell you that the salted caramel mochi ended up being one of Trader Joe's best new frozen items of 2026. These bite-sized goodies stuff rich salted caramel ice cream inside a soft, slightly chewy wrapping of sweet rice dough.
One TJ's fan on Reddit raved about these small but mighty treats: "Just the right balance of ice cream and mochi, and they taste like butterscotch. Amazing!" Other shoppers compare the flavor profile to caramel hard candy, with a frozen crème brûlée vibe to the ice cream within. Customers also remark that the textural combo of stretchy dough with a firm-yet-creamy filling is highly satisfying, and the mochi are the perfect size to enjoy after a meal or as a quick snack.
Interestingly, the salty aspect of this dessert comes from the addition of miso, which gives it a bit of an umami note. However, some TJ's shoppers feel that the taste wasn't quite salty enough. To add more of a true salted caramel vibe, you could sprinkle flaky sea salt on top of each mochi dumpling. Either way, this is a unique frozen treat that's worth picking up.
Dairy Queen Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard
If you want to cool down with some ice cream, yet you're also pining for autumn, you'll love Dairy Queen's August Blizzard of the Month that's practically fall in a cup. The chain's Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard is a medley of cheesecake pieces, vanilla soft serve, and caramel-apple topping. One reviewer on Facebook rated the new item a 10 out of 10, adding that the apple topping tastes like Southern fried apples, a delicious dish that cooks the fruit with butter, sugar, and warm spices. The rich cheesecake flavor also comes through quite strongly, with plenty of large chunks dispersed throughout. If you're a fan of apple pie or crisp with a scoop of ice cream, this just might be the Blizzard for you.
Some customers are so enthusiastic about this treat, they wish it would never leave the menu. "I am pleading with you, DQ, please keep this as a full-time item," wrote one commenter on Instagram. "It's genuinely so good. I've eaten six in the past week." Another commenter concurred: "Best flavor ever! Keep it forever please!" While it's hard not to be moved by that level of dedication, DQ's Blizzards of the Month are always limited-edition, so Caramel Apple Cheesecake will vanish once August is done.
Ben & Jerry's Razz Up! ice cream
Everyone has their favorite pick out of Ben & Jerry's core ice cream flavors, yet the brand's limited-edition products can be just as tantalizing, including the new Razz Up! ice cream. The name of this flavor is a play on the phrase "rise up" and ties into Ben & Jerry's campaign to encourage U.S. citizens to vote in the 2026 midterm elections. In addition to its unique story, the dessert itself is different from practically any other raspberry ice cream out there, with a black raspberry ice cream base, raspberry swirls, and "crackling fudge chunks."
What makes the fudge chunks crackle? The ice cream's ingredients list carbon dioxide, and it's probably responsible for the chocolate pieces crackling in your mouth, a fun sensation that reviewers liken to eating popping candy – after all, CO2 is what makes Pop Rocks work. Those popping fudge pieces make Ben & Jerry's Razz Up! extra-special, but the other parts of the pint are no slouch. Thanks to real black raspberry puree, the ice cream is full of fruity flavor with no artificial vibes, while the berry swirl adds a dose of tanginess. It's almost like a raspberry version of Ben & Jerry's famous Cherry Garcia, with a crackling twist. This limited-batch flavor is available in grocery store freezer aisles and Ben & Jerry's scoop shops.