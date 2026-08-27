4 Ordering Tips For Better Steaks At Texas Roadhouse

Anyone who loves big portions, juicy steaks, and unlimited dinner rolls has definitely been to Texas Roadhouse. The Texas-born chain has several locations across the U.S., and specializes in hand-cut steaks, pork chops, and giant Cactus Blossoms (a fried onion appetizer similar to Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion). If ordering straight off the menu is your vibe, don't change it up, but if you've ever wondered how to order a steak at Texas Roadhouse to make it even better, we have some tips for you.

From hand-selecting your steak cut to topping it with savory sauces, here are four of our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu hacks you need to know. While most of these tricks only work with steak, others can also easily be used on a pork chop order, so you don't necessarily have to be a beef lover to enjoy these perks. Better yet, these ordering tips are easy to request — staff are used to all of them as part of the typical Texas Roadhouse experience. All you have to do is ask.

Whether you enjoy your steaks plain, medium-rare, fatty, or smothered in sauce, butter, or onions, enjoy the following ordering tips next time you order Texas Roadhouse. Most don't cost much extra, either. We highly suggest trying them in-person, though some of them might work with pick-up and delivery orders, too. It's worth a try in our book.