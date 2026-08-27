4 Ordering Tips For Better Steaks At Texas Roadhouse
Anyone who loves big portions, juicy steaks, and unlimited dinner rolls has definitely been to Texas Roadhouse. The Texas-born chain has several locations across the U.S., and specializes in hand-cut steaks, pork chops, and giant Cactus Blossoms (a fried onion appetizer similar to Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion). If ordering straight off the menu is your vibe, don't change it up, but if you've ever wondered how to order a steak at Texas Roadhouse to make it even better, we have some tips for you.
From hand-selecting your steak cut to topping it with savory sauces, here are four of our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu hacks you need to know. While most of these tricks only work with steak, others can also easily be used on a pork chop order, so you don't necessarily have to be a beef lover to enjoy these perks. Better yet, these ordering tips are easy to request — staff are used to all of them as part of the typical Texas Roadhouse experience. All you have to do is ask.
Whether you enjoy your steaks plain, medium-rare, fatty, or smothered in sauce, butter, or onions, enjoy the following ordering tips next time you order Texas Roadhouse. Most don't cost much extra, either. We highly suggest trying them in-person, though some of them might work with pick-up and delivery orders, too. It's worth a try in our book.
Hand select your own steak
Next time you dine at Texas Roadhouse, ask to pick your own steak. That's right: The restaurant has a display case with fresh cuts of meat that customers can browse to find the perfect one. Whether you like your steak marbled with fat, super lean, or thick- or thin-cut, there are sirloins, New York strips, ribeyes, porterhouse T-bones, and prime rib cuts to choose from. After picking the one you want, staff will cook it up for you to your liking and serve it with any sides or toppings you desire. Talk about customization!
By hand-selecting your steak — aka seeing it before it's cooked — you can basically guarantee it's going to be done the way you like it. When you don't choose, you run the risk of getting a fattier or tougher cut of meat than you like. Why have a lackluster meal when you can guarantee a delicious one from the jump? In our humble opinion, we believe more chain steakhouses should have this feature.
Add flavorful toppings
Like most steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse offers a few toppings to embellish your steak. If you're not a fan of plain steak, this is the perfect way to enhance its flavor and add some acidity, tang, or sweetness. Choose from bleu cheese crumbles (79 cents), grilled mushrooms and onions ($2.79), three grilled shrimp ($3.99), or Jack cheese (50 cents). You can find these options on the menu in the restaurant and online, though the costs can vary by location.
Another topping to consider is butter. When it melts on steak, it mixes perfectly with the juices of the meat, making for a super tender, rich bite. Go for garlic lemon pepper or honey cinnamon butter (what the restaurant serves with dinner rolls) for an unexpected twist. Additionally, you can request more or less steak seasoning — another topping tweak.
Request some savory sauces
Not every Texas Roadhouse steak comes with a sauce, but if you ask for a side of any available signature sauce, it can add another flavor element and moisten up your steak, especially if you prefer it medium-well or well-done. The Filet Medallions, for example, can come topped with savory peppercorn or portobello mushroom sauce for the most mouthwatering steak, and the Roadhouse Churrasco can come with chimichurri sauce. You can even get Cajun horseradish sauce, which comes with the Cactus Blossom appetizer.
We've tasted and ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak, and just about every option would taste delicious with a sauce. Ask for it directly on the steak, or request it on the side. You could even pour some of it on top of your baked potatoes, steamed vegetables, or shrimp, if any of that comes with your meal. Some locations may charge extra for sauce, but Redditors mention getting two sauces for no upcharge when they order the Filet Medallions, for example.
Order the Filet Medalilons for a bigger portion
Feeling ravenous? Instead of ordering a single filet or sirloin, go for the Filet Medallions. With this order, you get three 3-ounce filets — totaling 9 ounces of meat — along with seasoned rice and two sides. At $24.99 for the entire meal (depending on location), you get it for $4 less than the 8-ounce Dallas Filet at $28.99. All in all, it's cheaper, more filling, and absolutely delicious — a great deal if you ask us.
According to an alleged former Texas Roadhouse employee on Reddit, the Filet Medallions are a hearty and seriously slept-on menu item. Customers seem to agree. "The Steak Medallions were cooked to perfection! No idea the serving would be so large. Ordered Steak Medallions, green beans, and a sweet potato. Can't forget the rolls. Needless to say that was my dinner again tonight. You can't beat the price or the service!" one reviewer on Facebook said. Another Redditor said, "Their filet medallions with peppercorn sauce is my go-to most of the time."