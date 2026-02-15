Request This Sauce At Texas Roadhouse For The Most Mouthwatering Steak

One of the things you should know about Texas Roadhouse is it uses USDA choice beef, so you know you're getting a quality cut of steak no matter what you order. And Texas Roadhouse has quite the steak selection, not to mention an equally impressive lineup of seasonings and steak sauces. And one of our favorite steak offerings are the filet medallions. We consider the filet medallions one of Texas Roadhouse's best hidden gems not just for the quality of the meat, but also for the portobello sauce that tops it. In fact, we think you should request the portobello sauce with any steak order for a mouthwatering upgrade.

Of the many types of mushrooms that exist, portobellos are one of the meatiest varieties, both in flavor and texture. But they're also one of the best types of mushrooms to pair with steak, packing a robust umami punch that'll both complement and enhance the savoriness of steaks. Also used to smother their popular portobello mushroom chicken dish, Texas Roadhouse's portobello sauce contains thick hearty chunks of sauteed portobellos in a rich cream sauce elaborated with aromatics, herbs, and plenty of butter. The meaty chew of the portobellos along with the silky consistency of the cream sauce is an elegant addition to any steak order at Texas Roadhouse, and the chefs and waiters will be happy to oblige such a customization.