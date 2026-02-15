Request This Sauce At Texas Roadhouse For The Most Mouthwatering Steak
One of the things you should know about Texas Roadhouse is it uses USDA choice beef, so you know you're getting a quality cut of steak no matter what you order. And Texas Roadhouse has quite the steak selection, not to mention an equally impressive lineup of seasonings and steak sauces. And one of our favorite steak offerings are the filet medallions. We consider the filet medallions one of Texas Roadhouse's best hidden gems not just for the quality of the meat, but also for the portobello sauce that tops it. In fact, we think you should request the portobello sauce with any steak order for a mouthwatering upgrade.
Of the many types of mushrooms that exist, portobellos are one of the meatiest varieties, both in flavor and texture. But they're also one of the best types of mushrooms to pair with steak, packing a robust umami punch that'll both complement and enhance the savoriness of steaks. Also used to smother their popular portobello mushroom chicken dish, Texas Roadhouse's portobello sauce contains thick hearty chunks of sauteed portobellos in a rich cream sauce elaborated with aromatics, herbs, and plenty of butter. The meaty chew of the portobellos along with the silky consistency of the cream sauce is an elegant addition to any steak order at Texas Roadhouse, and the chefs and waiters will be happy to oblige such a customization.
More Texas Roadhouse hacks and inspiration for home-cooked meals
Portobello mushroom sauce is the best kept secret to make your Texas Roadhouse steak extra special, but that's just one of many menu hacks you can employ. An important thing to know about Texas Roadhouse is that each entree comes with two sides, so you can save money off the bat by not ordering more sides. Furthermore, you can swap sides with an appetizer. So, if you've been eyeing popular Texas Roadhouse items like cheesy tater skins or rattlesnake bites but don't want to spend extra, simply ask for them as a side instead of the typical veggies or potatoes. That said, a loaded baked potato or steak fries sure would taste delicious smothered in the residual portobello sauce from the steak.
Considering how many copycat recipes there are for the portobello chicken, it's easy to recreate this delicious portobello sauce to adorn your next home cooked steak dinner. In fact, we have a steakhouse mushroom sauce recipe that is very similar to Texas Roadhouse's portobello sauce. Both sauces sauté portobello mushrooms, adding them to a roux-based sauce that's seasoned with aromatic powders, black pepper, and a pour of soy sauce to really amp up the umami of the mushrooms and steak. Our recipe brings even more depth by deglazing the pan with dry sherry and using beef stock instead of water or chicken stock. You could also add some cream of mushroom soup to make the sauce ultra creamy.