The One Area Of The Texas Roadhouse Menu You're Spending Too Much Money On

Texas Roadhouse is a go-to chain for diners who want a hearty steak dinner. Between its impressive array of hand-cut steaks and plenty of complementary accompaniments, there are still some items on the menu you may be over-ordering. Though the delicious side dishes are a chain staple, one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when dining at Texas Roadhouse is adding too many of them to your meal.

Each entrée comes with your choice of two "legendary" sides. Among the 16 different options to choose from, each one is fairly sizable and filling. So, instead of spending too much extra on sides to complement your mean, choose your pair of go-withs wisely. This way you can enhance your steak dinner and keep satisfied. In fact, the sweet potato is one Texas Roadhouse side dish that could double as dessert.

In addition to the free table bread and cinnamon honey butter, you're guaranteed a well-rounded meal with your entrée. Rather than bulking up your bill by spending more on sides, here are some ways to save on dinner while keeping it fulfilling. As the saying goes, "sharing is caring."