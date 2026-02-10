The One Area Of The Texas Roadhouse Menu You're Spending Too Much Money On
Texas Roadhouse is a go-to chain for diners who want a hearty steak dinner. Between its impressive array of hand-cut steaks and plenty of complementary accompaniments, there are still some items on the menu you may be over-ordering. Though the delicious side dishes are a chain staple, one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when dining at Texas Roadhouse is adding too many of them to your meal.
Each entrée comes with your choice of two "legendary" sides. Among the 16 different options to choose from, each one is fairly sizable and filling. So, instead of spending too much extra on sides to complement your mean, choose your pair of go-withs wisely. This way you can enhance your steak dinner and keep satisfied. In fact, the sweet potato is one Texas Roadhouse side dish that could double as dessert.
In addition to the free table bread and cinnamon honey butter, you're guaranteed a well-rounded meal with your entrée. Rather than bulking up your bill by spending more on sides, here are some ways to save on dinner while keeping it fulfilling. As the saying goes, "sharing is caring."
Saving big at Texas Roadhouse
Unless you're planning on having leftovers to take home with you, simply enjoy your Texas Roadhouse dinner as it is. Being judicious with your choice of side dishes will pay off in the long run by not crowding your table with too many plates or boosting the total of your dinner bill. With that said, if you want a little extra something to nosh on, try a shareable appetizer.
Many of the most popular Texas Roadhouse items include a number of its delightful starters. Between the cactus blossom, Texas chili, killer ribs, and more, there are plenty of items you can enjoy with a group. If you really want to treat yourself, split a combo appetizer, which includes your choice of three items between the buffalo wings, fried pickles, rattlesnake bites, and tater skins.
Dining out can be quite an indulgence, so choosing your menu items wisely will ensure a good meal that doesn't break the bank. It might just take a few trips to this steakhouse chain to sample a little bit of everything, but going with a group can make your dining experience even more fun. Sharing apps can also help alleviate the risk of spending too much on sides.