10 Kroger Store-Brand Foods That Beat Name Brands

Have you ever been grocery shopping and, as soon as you are about to reach for your go-to name-brand item, pause and glance at the generic lookalike next to it? It appears to be the same item, but it is less expensive and promises the same great taste. You wonder, "Can I trust it, or am I going to take one bite, hate it, and have wasted my hard-earned money?" I've been there myself, and if I am being honest, the only reason I even consider the store brand is because it's usually priced much better than the name-brand items I love. I have strongly disliked some of the generic products I took a chance on, but I have also been fortunate to find some winners.

That said, store brands like Kroger have really gone out of their way to step up their game. I have tried many Kroger-branded products as a regular shopper at the store, and I used my personal experience to assemble this list of some of my favorite Kroger-branded products I've tried. They taste as good as, if not better than, name-brand products, and who doesn't like saving some money when it comes time to checkout?