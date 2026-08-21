Review: Subway's New Doritos Hot Honey Nachos Are Shockingly Good

They say the only two things that can live through a nuclear blast are cockroaches and Twinkies. Well, I'd like to add one more item to that list: Subway. The chain has been around for the moon landing, the collapse of the Soviet Union, Y2K, the 2008 financial crisis ... you get the idea. Subway's origin story starts way back in the 1960s, and since then, it's become America's most ubiquitous fast food restaurant. Yep, not McDonald's, not Burger King — Subway is the chain you're most likely to spot on every city block and inside every strip mall. But it didn't get that way by slinging the same old sandwiches it's been serving since the swingin' '60s. Even though the chain's iconic green-and-yellow logo is so commonplace that it's become part of the woodwork, it still manages to keep up with trends.

This summer, Subway is bringing back some fan-favorite items centered around one of my personal favorite food trends of this decade. The chain is getting swicy with hot honey on two new saucy sandwiches, plus a Doritos partnership to give us the Doritos Hot Honey Nachos we didn't know we've been craving all these years. I got my hands on all three versions of these spicy-sweet nachos — steak, chicken, and extra cheese — to give a tell-all review. I'll dive deep into their flavor and freshness with a focus on the star of the meal: Subway's hot honey sauce. Let's see if Subway does right by the swicy condiment and the humble nacho's good name, or if it should stick to subs for good.

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