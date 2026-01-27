Review: McDonald's Hot Honey Sauce Will Be The Star Of Your Next McDonald's Order

Some see hot honey as a passing food trend of the 2020s, soon to be cast aside for the next big thing (umami honey?), but for me, hot honey is here to stay. Ever since I first tried it, drizzled all over a pizza at a craft beer bar, I've been obsessed with finding all the best ways to use hot honey. I drink it daily in an apple cider vinegar tonic, spread it on toast, add it to marinades — I even had a beekeeper friend make a special extra-extra hot batch just for me. It's a fixture in my life and it should be a fixture in yours, too.

The good news is, if you're a frequent flyer at McDonald's, adding a little sweet spice to your life just got a lot easier. The king of American fast food just hopped aboard the hot honey train with four new menu items centered around the trendiest condiment of the decade. With all due respect, McDonald's — it took you long enough. I got my hands on all four spicy-sweet items on launch day to decide if this menu is a hot honey fan's dream, or if McDonald's just single-handedly killed the longest-running food fad since TV dinners.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.