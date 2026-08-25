The Unwritten Rule To Know Before Ordering Jersey Mike's At Lunchtime

Folks who love customizing their subs at Jersey Mike's might have felt a twinge of sadness upon hearing this news. However, just because you shouldn't order custom subs during the lunch rush doesn't mean you can't order custom subs at all. While every location is different, if you want to skip the crowds, you should stop in before noon or after 2:00 p.m. These times are less busy, meaning you can order to your heart's content without backing up the line.

If you're greeted by a short line — or better, no line at all — on your next trip to Jersey Mike's, don't hesitate to order a custom sandwich. There are tons of ordering hacks that can make your sub 10x better, such as adding chipotle mayo or asking for "The Juice" (which is simply a combination of oil and vinegar) on the side. The options are endless, and it can be fun to play around with flavors and textures. No line at the store also gives you free rein to try some of its secret menu offerings.

If you're looking for custom sub recs, one of Tasting Table's favorite Jersey Mike's secret menu items is the #99. Featuring steak, grilled onions, peppers, white American cheese, mushrooms, jalapeños, and chipotle mayo, this sub combines the Chipotle Cheese Steak with Big Kahuna Cheese Steak to create the perfect sub for steak lovers. If you only try one secret menu item, let it be this one.