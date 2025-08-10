What Is The #99? The Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Item You Have To Try At Least Once

If the #99 isn't quite what you're looking for, there are plenty of other Jersey Mike's options out there. For those who want to skip the plain old turkey or chicken and cheese sandwich, there is apparently a secret menu item similar to a classic surf 'n turf meal as well: #9's Club Supreme. With just a few changes, the sub will be just as delicious as the original. For this secret hero, trade out the turkey and Swiss cheese, and axe the bacon. Then, add tuna and provolone, but keep the roast beef and veggies already in the sandwich. Now you have a fish and meat plate on the go and wrapped in a soft hero baguette.

Another iconic sub that not many customers may be aware of is the Pepperoni Pizza Sub. The hoagie is like a slice of 'za in sandwich form, but with all the Italian-esque taste. When at the counter, the way to ask for the easy meal is by ordering a #3, also known as the American Classic. The sub has ham and provolone already included, but you will need to request for tomato sauce to be spread on the bread and then swap out the ham for pepperoni. Who knew there were so many secret menu options out there?