What Is The #99? The Jersey Mike's Secret Menu Item You Have To Try At Least Once
Secret menu items are nothing new among fast food customers, and the highly popular Jersey Mike's Subs is no different. One of the brand's wild secret sandwiches is #99, the Philly cheesesteak with chipotle mayo. But you won't be able to find this sandwich anywhere on the big menu board. It's actually a combination of two other subs: the #43 Chipotle Cheesesteak and the #56 Big Kahuna sandwich. The undisclosed menu meal unites the ingredients of both Jersey Mike's staples, with numbers that cleverly add up to 99. To order the nosh, simply ask for the Big Kahuna with chipotle mayo spread on the bread and enjoy.
The #99 is a steak lover's dream. Its savory and meaty flavors make it the perfect comfort meal for hungry consumers. The secret Jersey Mike's sandwich consists of the steak as well as the grilled onions, peppers, white American cheese, and chipotle mayo from the #43 sandwich and the #56 sandwich's mushrooms and jalapeños. The spicy (but tangy) kick of the chipotle mayo mixed with the peppers and jalapeños will give eaters a chance to order the sub more than once. If you're looking for a new Jersey Mike's lunch order, the #99 may just be perfect for you.
Other popular Jersey Mike's secret subs
If the #99 isn't quite what you're looking for, there are plenty of other Jersey Mike's options out there. For those who want to skip the plain old turkey or chicken and cheese sandwich, there is apparently a secret menu item similar to a classic surf 'n turf meal as well: #9's Club Supreme. With just a few changes, the sub will be just as delicious as the original. For this secret hero, trade out the turkey and Swiss cheese, and axe the bacon. Then, add tuna and provolone, but keep the roast beef and veggies already in the sandwich. Now you have a fish and meat plate on the go and wrapped in a soft hero baguette.
Another iconic sub that not many customers may be aware of is the Pepperoni Pizza Sub. The hoagie is like a slice of 'za in sandwich form, but with all the Italian-esque taste. When at the counter, the way to ask for the easy meal is by ordering a #3, also known as the American Classic. The sub has ham and provolone already included, but you will need to request for tomato sauce to be spread on the bread and then swap out the ham for pepperoni. Who knew there were so many secret menu options out there?