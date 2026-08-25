Forget Old Fashioneds: The Classic Scotch Cocktail To Try With Your Next Ribeye Steak
A ribeye is one of the most coveted — and in our opinion the best – cuts of steak, prized for its rich, buttery flavor and luxurious melt-in-your-mouth texture, thanks to its generous marbling. Of course a steak cut as decadent as a ribeye deserves a drink pairing to match. And Tasting Table staff interviewed Chef Sean Griffin of Jean Georges Steakhouse at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas about the best drinks to enjoy with your next ribeye.
While wine, beer, and classic cocktails like an Old Fashioned are all typical pairings for a ribeye, Chef Griffin recommends trying a lesser-known Scotch classic: the Blood and Sand. The cocktail follows a simple four-ingredient formula, combining equal parts Scotch whisky, sweet vermouth, orange juice, and the lesser-known Cherry Heering, a cherry liqueur. According to chef Criffin, "This cocktail almost acts like a steak sauce. The blend of Scotch, [cherry heering], sweet vermouth, and fresh orange juice creates a cocktail version of a dipping sauce that cuts through the ribeye's heavy marbling beautifully."
Blood and Sand is a well-balanced, sweet, smoky, and tangy cocktail that offers a lighter, fruitier alternative to the heavy red wines and savory, bitter bourbon cocktails like an Old Fashioned often paired with steak. Scotch whisky's distinct smokiness complements the umami-rich flavor of a ribeye, while the orange juice, cherry liqueur, and sweet vermouth provide tangy, fruity notes that help balance its buttery richness. While Scotch can be an expensive spirit often enjoyed neat, some of the best Scotch whisky cocktails prove that mixers certainly aren't off limits.
History of Blood and Sand cocktail
First printed in a recipe book in 1930, the Blood and Sand cocktail was named for a silent film from the '20s. The movie follows a toreador whose an affair threatens to sabotage his family and social life. While the cocktail may have been inspired by the film's plot, its deep red and yellow-orange hues suggest the name could also be a nod to its literal meaning.
Whether you're ordering a ribeye steak at a restaurant chain like Capital Grille or even a budget friendly ribeye from Logan's Roadhouse, most restaurants have full bars that will be happy to accommodate a Blood and Sand drink for the perfect steak pairing. If you're making steak at home, you can easily mix this classic cocktail with any popular Scotch brand. Simply combine equal parts Scotch whisky, sweet vermouth, orange juice, and Cherry Heering in a cocktail shaker — or mason jar — filled with ice, then shake until well chilled and strain into a cocktail glass. If you're new to the world of Scotch whiskey, we've compiled a list of approachable Scotch for beginners you can explore.