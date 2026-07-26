These 11 Drinks Pair Perfectly With Ribeye Steak

Red wine is an obvious drink choice for steak, and it's no different for ribeye, as many of our experts agreed. This is largely due to the role of tannins in the wine. Tannins are what make wine feel dry, and that dryness is what helps create that balance between the meat and the wine. Tannins bind with protein and fat, helping to give a feeling of lightness. The beautiful part is that it also works in reverse; fat helps soften the tannins, so your steak is, in turn, helping balance the sharpness of your wine.

AYA's wine director Francisco James Hernandez explains, though, that the difference between ribeye and other cuts of steak is that you have to consider ribeye's high fat content and rich marbling. "A ribeye can easily handle bold, tannic red wines with significant structure and intensity. The key is selecting a wine with enough flavor concentration to stand up to the richness of the meat," he says. His three favorites are cabernet sauvignon, malbec, and petite sirah.

Many of our experts agreed that cabernet sauvignon was a good choice too. Hernandez says that its "structure, tannins, and concentration complement the richness of the steak. Neither the wine nor the beef overpowers the other." Malbec works, he continues, because its "generous plum, blackberry, and blueberry flavors work especially well with the caramelized exterior and charred notes of a ribeye," while a petite sirah "offers ample body and concentration, while maintaining plush, velvety tannins that become even more appealing alongside the richness of the beef."