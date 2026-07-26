These 11 Drinks Pair Perfectly With Ribeye Steak
For meat lovers, there is little in this world that rivals a perfectly good ribeye steak. It's a cut of meat that's packed full of beefy flavor, and its marbling makes it ooze fatty goodness. It's a great piece of meat to grill or cook in a cast-iron pan, and it doesn't need many additions to make it taste great. While there are some mistakes you can make when cooking ribeye, you may also mess up in a totally different way: by not pairing it with the right drink. Drinking something too sweet or too strong can ruin the taste of your ribeye even after you've cooked it perfectly. That's why choosing your drink is almost as important as deciding how to cook your steak.
We spoke to several industry experts to find out the perfect drink pairings for a ribeye, including Francisco James Hernandez, wine director of AYA at Graton Resort & Casino in Sonoma County; chef Sean Griffin of Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas; Kyle Nolan, bar manager at Death & Co. NYC; executive chef Brian Steger of Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse in Louisville; Jason Hedges, director of beverage at LT Hospitality's L'Amico, Skirt Steak, and Back Bar in NYC; and Bo Donnelly, general manager of 18 Oaks at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa. Their answers cover everything from wine and beer to various cocktails, so there's a drink for everyone's taste.
1. Red wine
Red wine is an obvious drink choice for steak, and it's no different for ribeye, as many of our experts agreed. This is largely due to the role of tannins in the wine. Tannins are what make wine feel dry, and that dryness is what helps create that balance between the meat and the wine. Tannins bind with protein and fat, helping to give a feeling of lightness. The beautiful part is that it also works in reverse; fat helps soften the tannins, so your steak is, in turn, helping balance the sharpness of your wine.
AYA's wine director Francisco James Hernandez explains, though, that the difference between ribeye and other cuts of steak is that you have to consider ribeye's high fat content and rich marbling. "A ribeye can easily handle bold, tannic red wines with significant structure and intensity. The key is selecting a wine with enough flavor concentration to stand up to the richness of the meat," he says. His three favorites are cabernet sauvignon, malbec, and petite sirah.
Many of our experts agreed that cabernet sauvignon was a good choice too. Hernandez says that its "structure, tannins, and concentration complement the richness of the steak. Neither the wine nor the beef overpowers the other." Malbec works, he continues, because its "generous plum, blackberry, and blueberry flavors work especially well with the caramelized exterior and charred notes of a ribeye," while a petite sirah "offers ample body and concentration, while maintaining plush, velvety tannins that become even more appealing alongside the richness of the beef."
2. White wine
For folks who love wine but want to go beyond red wines, the good news is that white wine can work with beef too. It's a common belief that only red wine can be served with red meat, and while that pairing is classic, it doesn't need to stop there. Bo Donnelly, general manager of 18 Oaks, puts this notion to rest and believes that full-bodied whites can also stand up to the richness of ribeye. He specifically recommends wines like chardonnay and Assyrtiko, a wine made from a white grape variety from Santorini, Greece, known for its acidity and firm structure.
Donnelly also believes that orange wines are a good option. "Orange wines offer the structure of a red with a unique flavor profile," he says. Orange wines are rather interesting as they are technically white wines that tend to taste like dry reds. They have a similar character to red wine, even though it's made with white grapes. The orange hue is produced as the grape skins ferment, and the result is a bold and complex tasting wine with more tannic sensation than you'll find with white wines.
3. Beer
Beer is another classic pairing for steak, and it's a perfect accompaniment to ribeye, too. Beer is light enough not to overpower the meat, and its bitterness makes it perfect for a rich cut like ribeye. The bitter notes in beer help to cut through the fat, while the carbonation in beer also adds to the experience and cleanses your palate in between bites.
"Dark beers like stouts, porters, or robust amber ales provide roasted malt and chocolate notes that pair beautifully with the steak's caramelized crust," says director of beverage Jason Hedges. Chef Sean Griffin specifically recommends a Flanders red ale called Duchesse de Bourgogne, which has a complex sweet-and-sour profile with oak tannins and dark fruit notes balanced by a balsamic-like acidity. "It has the body of a steak sauce on the palate with the acidity of a hollandaise," he says.
4. Tequila
If you're looking to venture beyond the classic wine and beer to drink with your ribeye, you may want to try tequila. Tequila is arguably underrated in its versatility, and it actually goes well with all kinds of foods. It's strong enough to hold its own when paired with a flavorful cut like ribeye, but also has the right level of acidity and earthiness to balance its richness. "Reposado or [añejo] tequila works surprisingly well, especially with grilled or pepper-crusted ribeye," says Jason Hedges. According to him, the underlying flavor notes you get from a more aged tequila like a reposado or añejo are what pair particularly well with ribeye. "The subtle oak influence, cooked agave, and spice complement the Maillard flavors from a well-seared steak," he says.
If drinking straight tequila is a daunting prospect, or just not what you feel like doing, try a tequila-based cocktail like a margarita. It's a bit more approachable and fun yet won't overwhelm your taste buds. A well-made margarita is the perfect play between the earthiness of the tequila, the sour fruitiness of lime juice, and the bittersweetness of orange liqueur. All those elements bring harmony to the drink, and that harmony helps to counteract the ribeye's richness.
5. Old fashioned
An old fashioned is a not-too-sweet cocktail that pairs perfectly with ribeye steak. It has smoky elements from the bourbon or whiskey, which matches the meat's smokiness, and there is just enough sweetness to counteract the deep savoriness of the steak.
Chef Brian Steger highlights the old fashioned at Repeal, which is made with demerara simple syrup and black walnut bitters. "The black walnut in the cocktail mirrors the nuttiness of the dry aged ribeye. The Micther's Barrel Strength bourbon ensures that the spirit does not get lost, holding its own alongside the intensity of the steak," he says.
Sean Griffin also recommends pairing an old fashioned with ribeye, but suggests a Japanese whisky old fashioned. "The malt characteristics of the barley help cleanse the palate of the ribeye's inherent richness and fat," he says. At Jean Georges Steakhouse, they add a tableside smoke to help complement the flavor from the grill.
6. Bourbon
For the folks who don't want to mess around with a mixed drink, or something fruity or sweet, there is, of course, bourbon. Bourbon can hold its own with a ribeye steak, much like wine and beer, but without needing any fizz or tannins. Bourbon is almost like the steak of the liquor world, thanks to its rich, deep smokiness. It's the perfect way to enhance and draw out the smoky flavors of a seared or grilled ribeye. It also has an underlying sweetness that makes it easier to drink than whiskey, and it won't numb the taste buds and mess with the flavors of your ribeye like a straight whiskey might. "The caramel, vanilla, oak, and baking spice notes enhance the ribeye's char and richness without overpowering it," says Jason Hedges, who recommends higher-proof expressions.
There are also various bourbon-based cocktails to try if you don't want to drink it straight. The previously mentioned old fashioned is always a winner, but you could also go for a revolver cocktail as recommended by bar manager Kyler Nolan. With a mix of bourbon, coffee liqueur, and orange bitters, it's easy to see why it would pair well with a coffee- or chile-crusted ribeye, per Nolan's suggestion.
7. Honey badger
Bo Donnelly suggests the honey badger cocktail as a good pairing for ribeye. This bourbon-based cocktail has herbal, spicy, and honey notes, and, as Donnelly says, "its bold, balanced flavors complement the richness of the dish." It's made with ginger syrup, bourbon, yellow chartreuse liqueur, honey syrup, lemon juice, lemon bitters, and rosemary sprigs. The original cocktail used a rosemary-infused bourbon, but muddling fresh rosemary in the cup works too.
A well-made honey badger achieves the perfect balance of being sweet, sour, and bitter, and the hit of ginger and herbs stands up to the savoriness of ribeye without being too overpowering. Variations on the honey badger also include spicy ingredients like chipotle peppers, habaneros, jalapeños, and more.
8. Blood and sand
If you're not a cocktail enthusiast, you may not have heard of this one yet. A blood and sand is a Scotch-based cocktail, and one that Sean Griffin recommends pairing with ribeye. It is said to have been created after a 1922 bullfighting film starring Rudolph Valentino, which may explain the name and color of this cocktail.
"This cocktail almost acts like a steak sauce," Griffin says. "The blend of Scotch, [cherry heering], sweet vermouth, and fresh orange juice creates a cocktail version of a dipping sauce that cuts through the ribeye's heavy marbling beautifully." Before you try it, you may think that these ingredients don't belong together, but it makes for a great drink when you want something bold.
9. Vieux Carré
For something as delicious as a well-marbled ribeye, Kyler Nolan recommends a New Orleans-inspired cocktail: a classic Vieux Carré. This Manhattan-style drink brings together cognac, rye whiskey, bitters, sweet vermouth, and Benedictine. "The barrel-aged flavors of the rye whiskey and vermouth cut through the fat of the steak, while the cognac and Benedictine [complement] the richness of the cut," he says.
This drink is certainly not for the faint-hearted as it's made with numerous strong-tasting ingredients. Still, when made with the right ratios, the result is a surprisingly balanced flavor profile. It stands up to the strong umami flavor of ribeye without getting the better of it. Whatever you do, don't skip the Benedictine, as its zesty spiciness really makes the drink work.
10. Martini
For a hardcore piece of meat like ribeye, you need an equally hardcore drink — like a martini. You might not be James Bond, but with this pairing you'll feel just as cool while enjoying something really delicious. A martini is another great option for those who don't like a sweet drink. The cocktail's strength and clean flavor cut through the greasiness of the steak, while the lemon twist brightens the drink and makes it feel light and refreshing, even without any fizz.
Kyler Nolan recommends thinking about how the drink pairing will reflect the sauce you choose for your steak. "A ribeye with a bright herbaceous sauce is the ideal candidate to go with a bracingly cold dry gin martini," he says. Gin is a herb-loving spirit and is made even more delicious when paired with rosemary, sage, and basil, so it makes perfect sense why it would be great with a herby ribeye.
11. The Rusty Nail
Kyler Nolan's personal favorite cocktail to have with a ribeye is one that doesn't get much appreciation, even though it's a great fit for a ribeye: The rusty nail. This two-ingredient cocktail was beloved by Frank Sinatra and features half blended Scotch and half Drambuie.
"The Rusty Nail is an ideal cocktail pairing with a medium rare ribeye," says Nolan. "You choose a nice [single-malt] Scotch base to pair with the buttery texture of the steak, the Drambuie's heather honey finish is earthy and complex and plays well with the meat's richness, and a couple of dashes of bitters bring the whole thing together." Indeed, it's a little bit old-timey, and it doesn't seem to be as popular today as it was in the past, but it still deserves a spot at your table — even if you're not a fan of Scotch. It packs a punch, and it's perfect for a heavy meal like ribeye.