Here's How To Pair White Wine With Beef

There are some food pairings we'd never dream of disrupting, beef and red wine being one of them. Both rich and luscious, there's nothing that washes a steak down better than a glass of vino. Though white wine is often thought of as too light for the meat, we reached out to an expert to show us the right way to pair it with beef.

Crisp and refreshing, white wine is sipped with foods that sit on the opposite side of beef along the protein spectrum — think shrimp or lobster. However, Lexi Stephens, the wine educator behind Lexi's Wine List, shows us how white wine and beef can go together. "White wines can absolutely pair with beef dishes, but you'll want to keep in mind the intensity of the dish," she says. "If the dish is very heavy like a stew or roast, you'll want to choose a fuller-bodied white wine, like oaked Chardonnay." This particular wine is more velvety, thanks to the buttery nuttiness found within it. Oaked chardonnay can have dessert-like tasting notes such as vanilla or caramel, which embraces the umami of beef.

"For slow-roasted beef dishes, a fuller-bodied white wine like an oaked Chardonnay will work well to stand up to the intensity of flavors in the dish, while also cutting through the fattiness of the beef with its balanced acidity," Stephens explains. Its acidity isn't as high as other white wines, but it's just enough to temper the richness without masking the savory flavor entirely.