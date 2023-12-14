The Revolver Cocktail Originally Included Bulleit Bourbon

The Revolver cocktail is a modern classic that packs a punch with bold and balanced flavors. Created in San Francisco by acclaimed mixologist Jon Santer when Bulleit was a new bourbon on the market, the high alcohol by volume drink is a riff on the Manhattan that features whiskey, a sweet caffeinated hit of coffee liqueur, and a dash of orange bitters for balance. What better spirit for a high-powered drink named after a gun than a whiskey named Bulleit?

While working behind the bar at a jazz club in 2004, Santer developed the Revolver to make use of a case of Bulleit he had on hand. The craft cocktail scene was several years away, and most bars didn't have access to kitchens to make interesting syrups or elaborate culinary creations, so his idea was to innovate with the ingredients that he had readily available. The concoction of rum-based Tia Maria and Bulleit included a dramatic smoking gun garnish: a flamed orange peel squeezed over the drink.