The Most Approachable Scotch For Beginners, According To Experts

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Scotch carries an air of mystique few other spirits can match. Spend time in a whisky bar, and you'll overhear conversations about "grail" bottles and people swapping tasting notes like "malty-sweet" and "oak spice." It sounds pretty cool and exclusive from the outside, doesn't it? The good news is that you don't need a trust fund to dip your toes into the world of scotches. Tasting Table asked two experts on the best beginner-friendly Scotches, and they have a few recommendations.

Sarah Becan — author of the cocktail comic book "Let's Make Cocktails!" — said, "If I have to pick just one bottle to recommend for beginners, I would probably choose Monkey Shoulder." While it doesn't sound very Scottish, and she admitted that it's "a relatively newer Scotch that came on the market a little over 20 years ago," Monkey Shoulder has one thing going for it: it's a Speyside blended whisky (plus it's only $40 to $50 a bottle).

Speyside is one of the main whisky-producing regions in Scotland, and the whiskies there are considered the more approachable of scotches. Light, sweet, and fairly clean, Speyside whiskies don't have as many peaty-smoky notes as, say, Islay scotches that might scare you off with their "powerful, complex notes of peat smoke, seaweed, brine, and iodine," per Becan. In Monkey Shoulder, you'll find vanilla and spice in the sip without any harsh edges — a perfect introduction to the genre.

Besides Monkey Shoulder, Becan also recommended Glenmorangie 10 (Highland-style, so it's a bit peaty — great if you'd like a challenge) and Glenlivet 12 (another Speyside production). Both can be had for cheap, and are solid classics that you won't have any trouble finding at most liquor stores.