The Classic Hamburger Chain That Struggles To Catch Up With McDonald's, But Keeps Falling Short

If asked to pick one symbol that universally represents the fast food industry, there is little doubt what the majority of respondents would answer. The Golden Arches — the emblem of McDonald's since they were added to the corporate logo in the early '60s — are that symbol. Despite McDonald's practically owning the concept of fast food in the collective mind, the company has always had competitors biting at its heels. Perhaps the most dogged pursuer is none other than the home of the Whopper itself: Burger King.

Taking things to the very beginning, McDonald's started as a single store in San Bernardino, California, back in 1940. The hamburger joint was opened by the McDonald brothers, as you might expect. The duo developed their "Speedee Service System" using novel production techniques to significantly improve the rate at which the restaurant could sling its burgers fries, and shakes. Franchising began in no time, and soon Ray Kroc, originally a franchising agent, bought the McDonald brothers out and took control of the chain in 1961, leading it into an era of massive growth.

Around the same time, another quick-service restaurant was born down in Florida. Initially known as Insta-Burger King, the restaurant first opened its doors in the early '50s after a visit to the original McDonald's location inspired Keith J. Kramer and Matthew Burns to explore the concept. Franchising didn't take long for BK either. began franchising. One commonly touted rule of business does seem to apply here, however: It is often better to be first than it is to be better.