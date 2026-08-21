6 Things You Might Not Know About 'Chocolate King' Milton Hershey

Even if you don't have a sweet tooth, you've undoubtedly heard of the famed Hershey brand and its iconic brown-wrapped chocolates. Even if you're not a fan of the chocolate itself, chances are you've come into contact with Hershey in one way or another — after all, the conglomerate owns a staggering number of brands, and they're not all chocolate-centric.

As well-known as the brand is, few people take the time to learn tidbits about the man himself: Milton Hershey. Born on September 13, 1857, his love of crafting candy came about at the ripe young age of 14, and it never relented. What ensued was a life well-lived, with many stumbles and lessons learned along the way. Hershey wasn't an overnight success — rather, a winding road led him to eventual Willy Wonka status, and the legacy he left upon his death in 1945 will certainly never be forgotten; in fact, Hershey is about to get his own movie.

While in Hershey, Pennsylvania, we spoke with Allison Rohrbaugh, senior director of communications and content strategy at Visit Hershey & Harrisburg, about the life of Milton Hershey and his enduring impact on the town. Here's what we discovered.