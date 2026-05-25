The Massive Chocolate Company That Was Born From A Grade School Education

The story of the Hershey Company is one of the most famous rags-to-riches stories in American food history. What makes it even more incredible is that Mr. Hershey himself, founder Milton S. Hershey, received very little formal education. Reportedly, Hershey never advanced beyond the fourth grade. Considering that Pennsylvania is known as the chocolate capital of the U.S., it's no surprise that Hershey was born in rural Pennsylvania in 1857 to a Mennonite family. He experienced a rough childhood made even more difficult by dire financial straits and frequent moving. His father, Henry Hershey, left the family frequently for long periods of time, struggling with failed business schemes and ventures.

Obviously, this kind of upheaval meant young Hershey's schooling was disrupted constantly, and along with the state of education in 19th-century rural America, the future wasn't promising. Back then, many working-class young boys left school early to support their families, especially kids like Hershey, who were expected to learn a trade. His family first placed him at a printing shop as an apprentice in nearby Lancaster, but Hershey hated it so much that his mother decided he'd do better learning the confectionery trade.

This type of hands-on training taught him all kinds of candy-making skills, including caramel cooking and sugar chemistry. Hershey launched multiple candy ventures in other cities before finally hitting the jackpot with his Lancaster Caramel Company. His secret to success was using fresh milk in the caramel production, which is also a tip we recommend when making the perfect caramel sauce.