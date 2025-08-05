The First Chocolate Bar Ever Produced Wasn't Made By Hershey Or Cadbury

These days, you can walk down the candy aisle and have your pick from dozens of chocolate bars in a variety of flavors, everything from plain dark chocolate to cookies and cream flavored to caramel-stuffed. But it wasn't always like this. Once upon a time, chocolate was mainly consumed as a beverage, not a solid, and was most commonly used to disguise the taste of medicine. The first chocolate bar wasn't made by Milton Hershey or John Cadbury, but by a man named Joseph Storr Fry.

Fry and his family's company, then known as the England-based J.S. Fry & Sons, created chocolate bars in 1847, although chocolate itself had been a coveted commodity for thousands of years in liquid form. The chocolate bar's humble beginning came when Fry discovered a moldable, solid form after he mixed melted cocoa butter with sugar, chocolate liquor, and Dutch cocoa powder. While a groundbreaking invention, the first ever candy bar wasn't exactly child-friendly due to caffeine content. Chocolat Délicieux à Manger by Fry's hit the market that year as the first chocolate in bar form. Although the invention may not have been quite as sweet as the chocolate we know today (perhaps another fact you should know about chocolate), it was a major turning point in confectionery history.