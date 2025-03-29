The First Ever Candy Bar Was Not Child Friendly - Here's Why

Before chocolate was made into chewable pieces, the luxury was mostly consumed as a drink made with milk. We have chocolatier J.S. Fry and Sons to thank for coming up with the idea that chocolate could be enjoyed in a different way. In 1847, what has become dubbed as the first chocolate bar was made from paste. Admittedly, the history surrounding the exact invention is hazy, as a letter from a prisoner written in 1779 referenced a chocolate bar, and chocolate tablets were produced in a Swiss factory in 1819. Chocolatier J.S. Fry, however, mixed together sugar, chocolate liquor, and cocoa butter to form a mass that could be set and shaped. His unique recipe was cheaper and easier to form into candy bars than working with solid chocolate pills or millstones used to ground cocoa at that time.

Keep in mind that while chocolate liquor may sound boozy, this is the base form of chocolate that results from the grinding of peeled cacao nibs. There's no alcohol in chocolate liquor, but chocolate liquor does contain caffeine. In its purest form, chocolate liquor offers up more caffeine than processed chocolates made with added ingredients like milk and sugar.