Hershey's Non-Chocolate Candy Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Most people's minds go immediately to chocolate when thinking about Hershey's brands. The candy company is mostly well-known for its wide array of chocolate options, like Almond Joy, Kit Kat, and Reese's peanut butter cups. But you might not know that Hershey's also carries many non-chocolate brands. Most of these candies lean toward the fruity end of the spectrum, and they range from gummies to hard candy to mints. I've decided to taste my way through six of these brands, ranking them from worst to best as I go.

Honestly, none of these candies completely blew me away, but some were considerably better than others. However, some are certainly better than others. The best-ranked candy varieties on this list are simply lacking an unpleasant, bitter artificiality that some of the worst-ranked candies unfortunately boast. The best of the best have a nice fruitiness to them that keeps them interesting, along with a texture that feels more like actual food than flavored plastic. Whether you're trying to figure out which of these candies you should eat (or which you should avoid), this guide will help you choose.