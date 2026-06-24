The Candy Bar That Divides Shoppers Also Makes A Standout Ice Cream Treat

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The dynamic duo of candy bars and ice cream makes for a delicious dessert. With several examples of these craveable combinations to choose from, one particular product ranks best out of the bunch, despite being a divisive confection on its own. Tasting Table's rankings of candy brand ice cream bars selected the Almond Joy variety for the number one spot, though its reputation is nonetheless polarizing among sweet lovers.

Regardless of Tasting Table's high ranking of Almond Joy among popular candy bars, it's worth noting that its main base ingredient, coconut, is frequently maligned by critical consumers. Amid conflicting opinions, there are still plenty of candy connoisseurs who claim Almond Joy candies deserve more praise than they receive. One Reddit user shares, "Hot Take: Almond Joys are amazing and the hate for them is so forced," continuing, "These are great and no one can tell me otherwise, just because your favorite TikTok Influencer told you they were disgusting and you haven't tried them for yourself, doesn't make them disgusting, expand your taste buds."

Additionally, according to Tasting Table's research, the ice cream bar is the most appealing of all for its balance of satisfying flavor and pleasing consistency. With a base of coconut ice cream and shreds of the actual fruit complemented by crunchy almonds and a delicate chocolate shell coating, the ice cream version of this delectable candy bar brings together the best of both worlds.