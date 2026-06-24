The Candy Bar That Divides Shoppers Also Makes A Standout Ice Cream Treat
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The dynamic duo of candy bars and ice cream makes for a delicious dessert. With several examples of these craveable combinations to choose from, one particular product ranks best out of the bunch, despite being a divisive confection on its own. Tasting Table's rankings of candy brand ice cream bars selected the Almond Joy variety for the number one spot, though its reputation is nonetheless polarizing among sweet lovers.
Regardless of Tasting Table's high ranking of Almond Joy among popular candy bars, it's worth noting that its main base ingredient, coconut, is frequently maligned by critical consumers. Amid conflicting opinions, there are still plenty of candy connoisseurs who claim Almond Joy candies deserve more praise than they receive. One Reddit user shares, "Hot Take: Almond Joys are amazing and the hate for them is so forced," continuing, "These are great and no one can tell me otherwise, just because your favorite TikTok Influencer told you they were disgusting and you haven't tried them for yourself, doesn't make them disgusting, expand your taste buds."
Additionally, according to Tasting Table's research, the ice cream bar is the most appealing of all for its balance of satisfying flavor and pleasing consistency. With a base of coconut ice cream and shreds of the actual fruit complemented by crunchy almonds and a delicate chocolate shell coating, the ice cream version of this delectable candy bar brings together the best of both worlds.
What fans say about the Almond Joy ice cream bar
Bucking criticism for this coconut-based candy, reviews for the Almond Joy ice cream bar celebrate this frozen treat. One user on the Target product page mentions, "I am a big fan of the Almond Joy candy bars and these ice cream bars are perfect. They taste great and the portion is great when you don't want to have a huge dessert." Another mentions that the ice cream bar actually outperforms the candy bar with a better texture.
A reviewer on Facebook enthuses, "New Almond Joy ice cream bars are going next level with coconut ice cream, a top layer of chocolate sauce, almonds, and coated in chocolate." In a Reddit about the candy, a commenter notes, "When the ice cream version came out.. I bought it for my mom and she was over the moon excited." Considering how often the candy can spark heated debates, its ice cream counterpart goes to show that cooler confections prevail.
If you haven't had the chance to sample an Almond Joy candy or the ice cream bar it inspired, the summer season is an ideal time to indulge in this decadent dessert. For a DIY version, you can always try preparing an easy homemade ice cream using canned coconut milk, vanilla extract, and your choice of sweetener. Mix this with chocolate, almonds, and shredded coconut for a delightful snack that provides the best parts of an Almond Joy in a spoonable format.