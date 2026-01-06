Easy Homemade Ice Cream Only Requires 3 Ingredients And Starts With Canned Coconut Milk

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making your own ice cream may seem like a daunting task, but it's much easier than you'd imagine. Considering the many three-ingredient recipes for when you're low on groceries, this creamy and dreamy dessert comes together with just a few pantry staples that you likely already have on hand. All it takes is your favorite brand of canned coconut milk, vanilla extract, and the sweetener of your choice.

Though it isn't technically ice cream by definition, this frozen treat is the perfect answer to traditional ice cream for those who don't consume dairy products. In fact, coconut milk is considered the absolute best non-dairy substitute for rich homemade ice cream. To prepare this dessert, start with canned coconut milk and mix it with a sweetener like sugar, honey, agave nectar, or your preferred ingredient. Add in a dash of vanilla extract and mix thoroughly before adding the mixture to the ice cream maker. Alternatively, you can place the mixture into a freezer-safe bowl and alternate between freezing and hand whisking or blending with an immersion blender every half hour until it reaches the desired consistency.

This unexpected use for a can of coconut milk is a great way to help clean out your pantry. Additionally, it doesn't require the use of an ice cream machine. While there will be some variance in consistency between whisking or blending the ice cream by hand versus a machine, there's no doubt the dessert will be delicious and endlessly customizable.