The Absolute Best Non-Dairy Milk Substitute For Rich Homemade Ice Cream
There are a few tips and tricks for making homemade ice cream. When it comes to the non-dairy the biggest thing you need to know is the best non-dairy milk substitute to use. And, who better to ask than Tyler Malek, the co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw? The frozen dessert chain is always changing up its menu with monthly rotating and seasonal flavors. But, it stands out for consistently featuring an assortment of non-dairy options, too. The only thing that doesn't change, however, is the coconut milk base — Malek's personal favorite for a rich dairy-free ice cream.
"Using non-dairy milks is the same principle as using alternative dairy products, you just need to be very cognizant of your fat, sugar, water and protein ratios," Malek explained to Tasting Table. "My favorite non-dairy milk to use is coconut cream because the natural fat in it sets up perfectly when frozen and has a very similar texture to a dairy based ice cream." Not only does the texture of coconut milk match up to the real thing — so does the flavor. The coconut milk-based flavors Malek scoops out for Salt & Straw every month serve as proof.
It doesn't matter if you're making freckled mint chocolate chip, bananas foster, or red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting to peanut butter brittle caramel fudge. Using a non-dairy milk for your base doesn't mean the flavors have to be limited.
Coconut milk ice cream doesn't only have to taste like coconut
When you're making coconut milk ice cream at home, both the texture of your frozen dessert and its coconut forwardness will come down to one thing: the brand of coconut milk you use. For instance, our taste tester's favorite canned coconut milk brand from Sprouts Farmers Market delivers on texture and consistency, but it also has a pretty distinct coconut flavor. While it wasn't overpowering by any means, if you do get a can with a pronounced coconut taste, it will work best with other tropical and fruity flavors. Passionfruit, strawberry, banana, maybe lime or even more coconut — whatever it may be, that tropical, nutty taste can work to your advantage.
That being said, there are options that don't taste like coconut. For instance, the canned coconut milk ranked just below the cans from Sprouts, Coco Lopez, only has a faint coconut scent. While that might seem like a drawback it can actually work to the benefit of your ice cream — allowing you to experiment with even more flavor profiles that go beyond just the fruity and tropical. Chocolate, caramel, cookies and cream, peanut butter, mint, whatever it may be, just know that it doesn't have to always be coconut-flavored when you're making coconut milk-based ice cream at home as long as you pick the right can.