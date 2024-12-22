There are a few tips and tricks for making homemade ice cream. When it comes to the non-dairy the biggest thing you need to know is the best non-dairy milk substitute to use. And, who better to ask than Tyler Malek, the co-founder and head ice cream maker at Salt & Straw? The frozen dessert chain is always changing up its menu with monthly rotating and seasonal flavors. But, it stands out for consistently featuring an assortment of non-dairy options, too. The only thing that doesn't change, however, is the coconut milk base — Malek's personal favorite for a rich dairy-free ice cream.

"Using non-dairy milks is the same principle as using alternative dairy products, you just need to be very cognizant of your fat, sugar, water and protein ratios," Malek explained to Tasting Table. "My favorite non-dairy milk to use is coconut cream because the natural fat in it sets up perfectly when frozen and has a very similar texture to a dairy based ice cream." Not only does the texture of coconut milk match up to the real thing — so does the flavor. The coconut milk-based flavors Malek scoops out for Salt & Straw every month serve as proof.

It doesn't matter if you're making freckled mint chocolate chip, bananas foster, or red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting to peanut butter brittle caramel fudge. Using a non-dairy milk for your base doesn't mean the flavors have to be limited.

