10 Unexpected Uses For A Can Of Coconut Milk

Rich, creamy, and packed with sweet, tropical flavor, coconut milk is a frequently purchased pantry staple for many of us. It's an ingredient that's both delicious and nutritious, packing in an array of essential vitamins and minerals, and it's thought to possess anti-inflammatory properties, too. Coconut milk also serves as an excellent dairy-free substitute for traditional milk or cream. And, as canned foods go, it has to be one of the most versatile, since it fits seamlessly into a wide variety of sweet and savory recipes.

Perhaps you've tried blitzing coconut milk into a smoothie, stirring it into a soup, or baking it into a homemade cake. These are, of course, all fantastic ways to utilize a creamy can, but there are countless other applications to explore. This ingredient can enhance everything from no-bake desserts and fried treats to fluffy grains and even your morning eggs. So, if there's a forgotten can of coconut milk sitting in the back of your kitchen cupboard, it might just be time to get creative and put it to good use with one of these unexpected, yet totally tasty approaches.