7 Pasta Sauce Brands That Use The Highest-Quality Ingredients

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The hardest part about pasta night (other than waiting for the pot of water to boil) is deciding which combination of pasta and sauce you want to enjoy. Choosing between rotini, ravioli, and rigatoni is difficult enough, but then will you dress it with marinara, Alfredo, or vodka sauce? The silver lining is that you will always have an excuse to eat more pasta.

When I first began my journey to becoming a certified nutrition coach, I noticed that the pasta sauces I grew up eating were often filled with added sugars, as well as ambiguous "natural flavors," which typically aren't as natural as one might expect. As an avid home cook with commercial kitchen experience, I've also learned how important it is to craft sauces with the right tomatoes, oil, and herbs. Although I'm usually not discriminatory about which garden tomatoes go into my homemade marinara in the summertime (we're usually battling a surplus), I always prefer purchasing San Marzano or Roma tomatoes in the wintertime because they are less watery. Furthermore, fresh herbs are a must, and I always use extra-virgin olive oil for its rich flavor.

Thankfully, when I need a bit of help, I've found pasta sauce brands that meet all these criteria. Using online reviews and personal experience, I've curated this list of pasta sauce brands whose products are both exceedingly delicious and comparatively healthy. You can trust these well-respected names for sauces infused with Italian tomatoes, olive oil, and little to no added sugar.