7 Pasta Sauce Brands That Use The Highest-Quality Ingredients
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The hardest part about pasta night (other than waiting for the pot of water to boil) is deciding which combination of pasta and sauce you want to enjoy. Choosing between rotini, ravioli, and rigatoni is difficult enough, but then will you dress it with marinara, Alfredo, or vodka sauce? The silver lining is that you will always have an excuse to eat more pasta.
When I first began my journey to becoming a certified nutrition coach, I noticed that the pasta sauces I grew up eating were often filled with added sugars, as well as ambiguous "natural flavors," which typically aren't as natural as one might expect. As an avid home cook with commercial kitchen experience, I've also learned how important it is to craft sauces with the right tomatoes, oil, and herbs. Although I'm usually not discriminatory about which garden tomatoes go into my homemade marinara in the summertime (we're usually battling a surplus), I always prefer purchasing San Marzano or Roma tomatoes in the wintertime because they are less watery. Furthermore, fresh herbs are a must, and I always use extra-virgin olive oil for its rich flavor.
Thankfully, when I need a bit of help, I've found pasta sauce brands that meet all these criteria. Using online reviews and personal experience, I've curated this list of pasta sauce brands whose products are both exceedingly delicious and comparatively healthy. You can trust these well-respected names for sauces infused with Italian tomatoes, olive oil, and little to no added sugar.
Rao's Homemade
I remember the admiration in my friend's voice when they introduced me to Rao's Homemade, claiming it was the absolute best store-bought marinara and praising the brand for its dedication to using no added sugar. Though I didn't know it then, Rao's Homemade sauces also forego tomato paste. Tomato paste isn't "unhealthy," but it's unnecessary when a sauce is thickened by slow, steady simmering. When a sauce is left on the stove for an extended period of time, its flavors can fully develop, too.
Rao's Homemade can trace its roots to the turn of the 19th century, when Italian immigrant Charles Rao bought a tavern in New York City. But it was only in 1992 that Rao's, the restaurant, made its sauces available for widespread purchase under the name Rao's Homemade. The product line has since widened to include marinara, arrabbiata, bolognese, Alfredo, and more (which were ranked by a fellow writer). Rao's Homemade is one of the more widely available brands in this article.
As is the case for most brands on this list, it's still worth reading the labels closely if you're vegetarian and want to avoid rennet; cheesy sauces, like the Creamy Roasted Garlic with Mascarpone Sauce and the Alfredo Sauce, contain traditional Italian cheeses. A few varieties also contain modified food starch, xanthan gum, disodium phosphate, and natural flavoring, but for the most part, this is a wholesome brand that prioritizes high-quality ingredients.
Victoria
Victoria has been one of my favorite high-quality pasta sauce brands for years. I especially love the Vodka Sauce, which is creamy, bright, and slightly tangy. But there are plenty of other options, including Roasted Garlic, Tomato Basil, and Marinara sauces. There's even a marinara sauce made with avocado oil, an organic line, and a low-sodium line (for reference, the Low-Sodium Marinara Sauce contains 120 milligrams of sodium per ½-cup serving, compared to the 490 milligrams in the traditional recipe). Meanwhile, foodies will love the Recipe d'Italia sauces that are named after particular regions, such as the Naples Puttanesca and the Tuscany Garlic Arrostito sauces.
Each of these varieties is slow-cooked in kettles for a full 90 minutes. Imported Italian tomatoes, imported olive oil, and fresh basil and onions are all key ingredients. What you won't find? Water, added sugar, or preservatives. Victoria's commitment to using premium ingredients pays off in flavor, too; the brand secured a top spot in our ranking of popular pasta sauce brands.
With a tagline of "Ingredients Come First," I don't think you'll have to worry about company policies changing any time soon. You can find these sauces online and in many brick-and-mortar grocery stores nationwide.
Michael's of Brooklyn
You don't have to go to Brooklyn to savor pasta sauces from Michael's of Brooklyn, an Italian restaurant known for its huge portions and great value. In fact, visiting this restaurant is even quite the commitment for many folks who live in New York City; it would take me over an hour to reach the historic institution from where I'm currently staying on the Upper West Side. That's why I'm glad you can find these sauces nationwide from stores like Target, Whole Foods, and Walmart.
So why are these pasta sauces in such high demand? They're made with Italian tomatoes and Italian olive oil, as well as fresh herbs like basil and parsley. The Marinara is favored for its chunkiness, and folks tend to appreciate the subtle complexities of the Parmesan and Romano cheeses in the Alfredo Sauce. You don't have to worry about added sugars, and the ingredients are often clearly listed on the front of each jar. The Alfredo and Vodka Sauces are exceptions to this rule; while they still boast streamlined ingredients lists, you'll find additional ingredients like modified food starch, xanthan gum, and natural flavorings on the back of these jars. Such ingredients are par for the course for all the Alfredo sauces I examined, though.
Overall, I'd recommend Michael's of Brooklyn sauces not only because the ingredients are top-notch, but also because the brand is admirably transparent. I also appreciate the low-sodium options available for those who need them.
DeLallo
DeLallo is among a dozen or so pasta brands with the highest quality ingredients, and the sauces don't disappoint, either. The lineup includes varieties like Marinara, Spicy Vodka, Spicy Arrabbiata, Mushroom, Alfredo, and Meat Sauces. The Marinara comes in a Fat-Free version that surely appeals to some customers, but if that's not you, it's still nice that the fat in the regular marinara is made with extra-virgin olive oil. Compared to refined olive oil (or other oils like soybean oil and canola oil), extra-virgin olive oil is ideal not only on the health front, but also for flavoring Italian pasta sauces.
Occasionally, DeLallo sauces contain sugar, but it's very minimal. The tomatoes in these sauces are just sweet enough on their own, and they're typically sourced from Italy or California, depending on the variety. Also note that the Alfredo contains some extra ingredients like xanthan gum, though this is the norm for store-bought Alfredos.
If you're browsing online, DeLallo can be your one-stop shop for other boutique needs like pizza dough mix, specialty peppers, Italian desserts, and even bulk olives. In other words, all the makings for an Italian-themed dinner party.
Carbone
As I write this, I have an open jar of Carbone in the fridge, waiting for lunchtime. I recently found my Tomato Basil Sauce in a New York City grocery store, though I've been familiar with the famous brand for years. Many people agree that Carbone is a step up from both Victoria and Rao's, and I'm happy to have finally confirmed that.
Carbone, the restaurant, was established in Greenwich Village in 2013, and it became so trendy that Carbone Fine Food was founded to sell sauces under the same name. Of course, the recipes may differ slightly.
Nevertheless, I can confirm that these products are restaurant-worthy. Whether you go for Arrabbiata, Roasted Garlic, Mushroom, or Spicy Vodka, you can count on the flavors of imported Italian tomatoes, onions, garlic, and non-GMO olive oil (admittedly, the brand does not promise that this is extra-virgin olive oil). In many jars, you'll also be treated to the gentle, herbaceous flavor of hand-stripped basil. Added sugar is not the norm for this brand, though it's present on a very rare occasion — for instance, the Spicy Vodka Sauce includes 2 grams of added sugar per ½-cup serving.
As per usual, be aware that Carbone's Alfredo Sauce contains a few extra ingredients, like natural flavorings, disodium phosphate, modified corn starch, and xanthan gum. These ingredients aren't necessarily dangerous, but they are processed food additives that many people prefer avoiding. Overall, though, most of Carbone's pasta sauces are worth buying for their superior flavors and ingredients.
Mezzetta
I'm more familiar with Mezzetta as a widely available brand of imported olives, and a fellow writer even found it to sell some of the best cocktail onions on the market. But it turns out that Mezzetta makes some excellent pasta sauces as well. This family-owned company is over 85 years old, and pasta sauces joined a slew of other products offered by Mezzetta (including peppers, olives, and hot sauces) in the early 2000s.
Sauce varieties include Marinara, Roasted Garlic, Wild Mushroom, Three Cheese, and Alfredo. Depending on the jar, these sauces feature Italian or Californian tomatoes alongside imported olive oil, spices, and fresh onions, garlic, and basil. Meanwhile, the Alfredo is much like that sold by other brands on this list — it includes modified food starch, disodium phosphate, natural flavor, and xanthan gum.
What particularly stands out to me, though, is the Sensitive Marinara Sauce. It's crafted for those who can't eat onions or garlic, both of which are in the classic recipe. That's great news not only for those with dietary sensitivities and allergies, but also for those who wish to avoid these ingredients for spiritual or religious reasons.
Carmine's
Here's one last pasta brand that originated in New York City: Carmine's. It's an institution with well-earned fame that's been pleasing customers for well over 30 years. In fact, this restaurant is where I chose to celebrate my 16th birthday. What exactly I ordered that night has long been lost amidst the chaos and warm, fuzzy memories of the evening, but there's a good chance I had a plate of pasta in front of me topped with marinara or vodka sauce.
If you're not able to visit a brick-and-mortar location of Carmine's, those two sauces, along with a Tomato Basil Sauce and a Fra Diavolo Sauce (a slightly spicy preparation befitting seafood pastas), can be bought nationwide at grocery stores and online. Occasionally, specialty sauces like the Spicy Pink Sauce are also available. Each of these products stars Italian plum tomatoes; seasonings like basil, oregano, garlic, and parsley; and sometimes alcohol (white wine in the fra diavolo sauce and vodka in the Vodka Sauce).
There is one major caveat to the otherwise premium ingredient list. Instead of extra-virgin olive oil, it uses a blend of canola oil and virgin olive oil. These oils are generally believed to stand up better to heat, and they are also less expensive — two reasons why Carmine's and other brands tend to use them. That said, replacing olive oil with canola oil may affect the flavor of a sauce.
Methodology
I selected high-quality pasta sauce brands based on personal experience and online reviews. I examined the nutrition labels of a variety of sauces from each brand, ensuring that they use real tomatoes, olive oil, and little to no added sugar. I've noted nuances and deviations where applicable (for instance, Alfredo sauces typically contain natural flavors). And of course, these brands have all been lauded for their great flavors; I would never direct you to a bland sauce.